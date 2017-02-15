WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SAGE announces winners in juried show


Colton Caywood’s self portrait won “Best of Show” at the seventh annual SAGE National Juried Show in the nonprofit’s new location. Pictured are Caywood and his fiancée, Sinead. Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The SAGE National Juried Show Reception took place in the new SAGE Community Arts location on Feb. 2 in Sheridan.

Juror Heather Plank awarded “Best of Show” to Colton Caywood for his “Self Portrait.”

First place honors were awarded to Dylan Branson for her piece, “The Chess Game.”

Liz Howell won second place with her “Arches Monument” painting.

Third place went to Justin Hayward for “Trees Over the River.”

Reception attendees voted Karen Barton’s “My Girl” for the “People’s Choice” award.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..