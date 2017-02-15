WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
SAGE announces winners in juried show
SHERIDAN — The SAGE National Juried Show Reception took place in the new SAGE Community Arts location on Feb. 2 in Sheridan.
Juror Heather Plank awarded “Best of Show” to Colton Caywood for his “Self Portrait.”
First place honors were awarded to Dylan Branson for her piece, “The Chess Game.”
Liz Howell won second place with her “Arches Monument” painting.
Third place went to Justin Hayward for “Trees Over the River.”
Reception attendees voted Karen Barton’s “My Girl” for the “People’s Choice” award.
