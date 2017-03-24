RVJPB needs signed letters of commitment for natural gas hookups

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board is sending out letters of commitment to everyone in the valley, and hope to have them returned by April 1.

TRVJPB Chairman Mayor Peter Clark reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is requiring the TRVJPB to ask for signed letters of commitment from those who want to hook up for natural gas. The USDA wants 80 committed residences and 30 committed businesses.

Clark said he thinks 80 committed residences should be doable. He said he counted everything the towns and schools have control of that can be converted right away and came up with 14 businesses.

Working from the natural gas project’s financial model, Clark said the connection fee for an 80-foot connection from the pipeline will cost $750 total. The TRVJPB will pay half and the homeowner will pay half. Anything more than 80-feet will be the homeowner’s responsibility at about $0.34 per foot.

“It is not a legal obligation or a binding contract,” Clark said. “They want signed letters of people saying ‘yes I will commit,’ but it’s not a legal obligation.”

“It is a letter of assurance,” former TRVJPB secretary Joey Sheeley added. “It’s assurance to the USDA that says there are enough people here that said yes we will definitely do it, to make it worth their while.”

Signed letters of commitment can be dropped off at the town halls or mailed back to the TRVJPB, preferably by April 1.

Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson said he has already received about 15 signed letters at the Dayton Town Hall.

Members of the TRVJPB plan to solicit door-to-door beginning Thursday to make sure everyone who wants to submit a letter of commitment has that opportunity.

In other business, since the last board meeting, Clark said the TRVJPB has received a Dun & Bradstreet number, a Commercial and Government Entity number and is registered with the System for Award Management. These are government agencies that track the board’s applications and money if it gets loans.

Western Water Consultants and Engineering professional engineer Jack Fritz said the applications were successfully submitted to the USDA by March 1.

In other business, the pipeline route site visit was informative, Clark said. He and Fritz went on a tour of the route with officials from the USDA.

They suggested that using the Ranchester Town Hall for public meetings would be more Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, because it just needs lines painted on the parking lot and handicap parking signs.

The officials were interested in the importance of the natural gas to the school district, especially how much money it will save.

In addition, the TRVJPB:

• adopted a Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board Conflict of Interest Policy, which is a required part of the USDA application to identify the purpose of the project, financial interest and procedures.

• approved bills — The Sheridan Press to publish a public notice for the USDA environmental assessment; $521.50 to Wendtland and Wendtland for attorney statement of loan qualification; $13,668.68 to Western Water Consultants and Engineering for SLIB application resubmitted, USDA loan application, environmental assessment documents; $35.34 to PV Communications for domain name renewals.

• scheduled its next meeting for April 20.