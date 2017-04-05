Rural districts cost of transportation could rise

SHERIDAN — Rural school districts like Sheridan County School District 1 and Sheridan County School District 3 require significantly more funding per student to get their students to school.

SCSD1 spent an estimated $997.85 per student and SCSD3 spent a three-year rolling average of $3,200 per student. As a comparison, Sheridan County School District 2, which is a larger district, spent $559.16 on transportation per student.

All transportation funding is determined by each district’s respective school boards, and costs are 100 percent reimbursed by the state. The state distributes funds based on enrollment.

Most of those funds go toward driver compensation, followed by fuel costs and repairs. SCSD1 transports log 763 miles per day.

“I think people forget how many miles buses drive in a given school day just to get students to school,” SCSD1 business manager Jeremy Smith said.

Per state statute, schools must provide transportation to all students who live within a given district.

While many SCSD1 students live near the communities in which schools are located, the few who live far away increase transportation costs significantly, according to superintendent Marty Kobza.

But in SCSD3, a district where a majority of its students live several miles from the nearest school, transportation costs add up quickly.

SCSD3 transportation director Gary Roebling calculated that his district’s buses travel 864 miles daily. Buses will travel as far as the Montana border to pick up some students who take more than a one-hour drive to get to school.

SCSD3 uses both buses and SUVs to pick up students who live in remote areas.

One of the saving graces of SCSD1 and SCSD3 has been the four-day school week. According to SCSD1 transportation director Lori Thornburg, full routes on Fridays would significantly increase the number of dollars spent on getting students to school.

SCSD1 also uses a system in which it pays families to transport their students to school or a designated location from remote areas.

While Sheridan County school districts log thousands of miles each year to take teams across the state for competitions, the costs associated with activities travel is relatively minor — typically less than 12 percent of the annual budget for all districts.

Still, many at the state level believe that transportation costs need to be better regulated.

Often, schools play teams on the other side of the state rather than those nearby, according to Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan.

“There is no disincentive for schools to travel less,” Kinner said. “I think the general feeling was that we have to put some kind of controls or a (limit) on the transportation funding.”

SCSD1 officials said they are currently doing all they can to minimize costs, especially for activities transportation. Kobza said Big Horn and Tongue River schools pool buses to sporting events, and sometimes even split costs with SCSD2 schools to go to sporting events.

“We are running very efficiently. …We make sure we account for every mile and every turn of the wheel,” Thornburg said.

The state has put pressure on the Wyoming High School Activities Association to keep activities travel costs down, as well.

This helped prompt conference realignment for Tongue River schools for basketball, volleyball and track, and the school may travel to schools in Big Horn County to cut down on miles.

At the state level, there has been talk of freezing travel costs or cutting back on reimbursement. Lawmakers considered reducing that number in the past session, and Kinner said he expects the Legislature will continue to discuss transportation funding in the future.

A reduction in reimbursement for transportation costs would force districts to begin paying the difference and would hurt school districts’ ability to fund classrooms, Auzqui said.

It would also mean buses would have to log more miles before they are replaced, which could impact the ability to get students to school.

“We try to keep the buses in good shape, Roebling said. “It might make a difference in keeping the buses running.”