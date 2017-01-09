Runners weather temperatures for year’s first 5K

SHERIDAN — No more than 15 runners braved the cold Saturday morning to participate in the Sheridan Recreation District’s Resolution Run.

On a day when the high was only 12 degrees, friends Gina Coleman and Caitlyn Szyska drove from Buffalo to Thorne-Rider Park and took their places at the starting line to participate in the 5K race. It was the friends’ second race, their first was the Turkey Trot last November.

“(I’m) a little nervous, afraid of falling,” Coleman said before the race. “But I’m excited — get us out there, keep going.”

Coleman said the two friends try to train five days a week, Monday through Friday, at the YMCA in Buffalo. She said they are there by 6:15 a.m. to run at least 3 miles before heading to work.

She said a main reason for her to run is to be a role model for her daughters.

“I can’t expect them not to eat this, or not to eat that if I am, and to stay active,” Coleman said.

Szyska added that, though it’s discouraging at times, the women are also trying to get in shape and this race was another effort toward that.

Coleman said their goal for the 3.1-mile race was to finish in an hour, as they had finished the shorter Turkey Trot in 45 minutes.

Race organizer Seth Ulvestad has been generating fun runs throughout his year and a half with the Sheridan Recreation District. Events have included two Halloween runs and a Valentine’s Day run, which he plans on holding for the second time next month. Even with the small crowd Saturday, Ulvestad said he was happy with the turnout of the Resolution Run’s maiden race.

“I’m really happy, it’s cold out and people showed up and were excited to run,” Ulvestad said, “and that’s all I can ask for.”

Ulvestad said having a race at the beginning of the new year not only helps to encourage people to get active, but it also helps inspire runners for the rest of the race season.

“For the 2017 racing season,” Ulvestad said, “people sign up for marathons and ultras and 10Ks or whatever, so it’s a good way to get them motivated to get in shape for those events.”

While Coleman doesn’t have her next race planned yet, Szyska said she’s heading to Michigan, where she’s from, to run another 5K with her family in a couple weeks.

Coleman said the two friends got a little lost on the course Saturday and ended up zig-zagging until they found other runners. She said that they had thoughts of turning around but remembered why they came out in the first place. Coleman and Szyska crossed the finish line in less than an hour.

“We did really good,” Coleman said. “It was a plus, even just getting up and driving over — it’s just a bonus to finish.”