Runners discuss snake safety

SHERIDAN — The month of May brings warm weather that runners don’t hesitate to take advantage of, but the sunny rays also bring a slithering danger to the trails.

Sheridan resident Mike Horner and Jessica Wagner of Big Horn have been running the in-town and mountain trails for three and four years, respectively. They said there’s a time when certain trails should be avoided, but there’s certain gear runners can carry in case of a run-in.

Originally from California, Wagner said she has tried pepper spray on rattlesnakes before and it had no effect. The runners said they’ve now started carrying bear spray, which they’ve heard is effective, but have not yet had to try it.

Around the area, Wagner and Horner said there are two places they know of that rattlesnakes really like, Tongue River Canyon and Soldier Ridge Trail.

“I run into them on Soldier Ridge Trail, which becomes Rattlesnake Ridge,” Horner said.

He said the popular trail becomes home to the snakes from May until it starts to get cold again in October. He also said there’s a nest about 3.6 miles in on the trail.

Aside from the trails, Horner said, rattlesnakes will often be on dirt roads sunning themselves.

“But that’s good because you can see them from quite a distance,” Horner said.

Wagner said the only rattlesnake she’s seen here was when she and Horner were running in Tongue River Canyon, not far from the parking lot.

“You have to find every way to get that snake to leave the trail,” Wagner said, explaining that they tried a few methods, like pepper spray, but eventually the snake moved on its own.

Wagner said she also carries a snakebite kit with her on runs, which includes a blade, iodine and a mechanism for sucking venom out of the bite, though there are mixed reviews on whether these are effective.

And while Horner said when he first moved to Sheridan he was told to carry a gun while running, he’s opted not to.

Wagner said it’s not worth it to chance running by a rattlesnake because of its long strike zone. According to North Caroline State University A&T State University Cooperative Extension, a rattlesnake can strike up to half its body length.

“So you don’t want to try to get past him because you will still be in the strike zone,” Wagner said.

Wagner said in her experience it’s not the first runner who is at the most risk of being bitten. She said the first runner usually wakes up and startles the snake.

“In California when we would encounter them, usually the front person in the group would get past him and we would see him because he would start to coil up and strike,” Wagner said.

Once mid-May comes around, Horner and Wagner said they start running higher on the mountain, where snakes aren’t as much of a problem.

While the best thing to do if bitten remains to contact emergency personnel, the runners said the best defense against a bite happening is to just be aware.

“That situational awareness,” Horner said, “seeing where you’re running, looking down on the ground.”