Roullier Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

LARAMIE — The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday its Hampshire Honor Society class for 2017. Recent University of Wyoming graduate Chase Roullier has been named to this year’s class.

This year marks the 10th time in the 11 years the Hampshire Honor Society has been in existence that UW has had at least one individual selected.

To qualify for selection to the Hampshire Honor Society, a college football player must achieve a minimum 3.20 cumulative GPA, must meet all NCAA or NAIA progress toward degree requirements and must be a starter or significant contributor to their team in their final year of eligibility.

Roullier earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at UW in December and achieved a 3.206 cumulative GPA. Roullier, a native of Savage, Minnesota, was a four-time Academic All-Mountain West Conference selection from 2013-16.

In the fall of 2016, Roullier also was named one of the national semifinalists for the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame’s 2016 William V. Campbell Trophy. The Campbell Trophy is recognized as college football’s premier scholar-athlete award and featured 156 semifinalists from all divisions of college football.

Roullier earned a number of other honors during his senior season at Wyoming. He was named to the USA Today Sports Second Team All-America squad as a center, making him one of only 10 offensive linemen in the nation selected to the USA Today All-America First and Second Teams for 2016.

He played in 46 career games and started 40 during his Wyoming career. Roullier was named a First Team All- Mountain West selection as a senior in voting by conference head coaches and media and was elected a team cap- tain by his teammates each of the past two seasons. In 2016, Roullier was also selected to both the Outland Trophy Award Watch List and the Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. He played in the 2016 East-West Shrine Game and participated in the 2017 NFL Draft Combine. Roullier was among a total of 1,089 players from 297 schools in all divi- sions of college football to qualify for membership in the Hampshire Honor Society’s 11th year. Both of those totals are single-season records. There are currently 777 colleges and univer- sities across the nation with football programs. The NFF Hampshire Honor Society was created in 2007 to honor col-

lege football student-athletes in all divisions. Jon F. Hanson, the chair- man and founder of the Hampshire Companies, established an endow- ment to fund the NFF Hampshire Honor Society. He was a former NFF Chairman from 1994-2006, and current- ly serves as NFF chairman emeritus.