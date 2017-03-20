Rotary, TU partner to teach students at Wyoming Girls’ School

SHERIDAN — Learning to fly-fish takes patience and attention to detail, but can result in a strong sense of self-confidence and a trout at the end of the line.

The Little Big Horn Chapter of Trout Unlimited is providing a course in fly fishing for the students at the Wyoming Girls’ School to begin at the end of March as part of their physical education program.

“TU’s mission is to conserve, protect and restore coldwater fisheries and their watersheds,” TU Chapter President Nick Haderlie said. “We believe that educated and informed anglers make good stewards of the resources, but there are so many other important social benefits that can come to the students and our community from a program like this as well.”

The course will be provided under the direction of TU member and Sheridan fly-fishing guide Bob Krumm and a team of other local TU volunteers.

The curriculum includes the basics of fly-fishing principles, fly-tying lessons, fly-casting lessons and will conclude with some time on the water fishing.

As a part of the program, Sheridan Rotary has teamed up with TU to ensure that the Wyoming Girls’ School will not have to provide or pay for any course materials.

TU will provide all of the instruction and fly-tying materials, and Sheridan Rotary is funding the purchase of 10 brand new fly rod and reel outfits for the school.

“We’re pleased to have been able to collaborate with TU and the Girls’ School on this project, and we truly hope Rotary’s donation making the purchase of these rods possible will allow the course to continue at the school well beyond this year,” Sheridan Rotary member Sandy Baird said.