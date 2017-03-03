Romanjenko named this week’s Summit Award winner

Academics for All is proud to honor Sheridan High School senior, Benjamin Romanjenko, as a Summit Award winner. He is the son of Mike and Angela Romanjenko and brother to Chris, Regina and Elizabeth.

His high school transcript lists several Advanced Placement courses and a 3.769 GPA. Romanjenko has enrolled in several AP classes including US history, chemistry, government, psychology, environmental sciences, physics and calculus as well as English 1010 and a Next Level Internship with the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

In addition to his academic course load, he has participated in the SHS orchestra program all four years of high school. Romanjenko explains that he began playing the violin in first grade and has certainly reaped the rewards of his dedication. He has been selected to the Wyoming All-State Honors Orchestra three years in a row.

Razmick Sarkissian, SHS orchestra teacher, comments, “I have known Ben for the past six years. Through the years Ben has demonstrated excellence in character, violin performance and academia. He is a brilliant, hard working, goal- oriented student. Above all he is a well-rounded individual who is good mannered, dependable, punctual and fun to have around.” Romanjenko has enjoyed his time with Sarkissian and appreciates his straightforward approach to teaching, especially his high expectations. Romanjenko explains, “He makes his expectations very clear and also truly cares about each student’s success. He is very supportive and encourages students to work hard.”

In addition to his orchestra commitments, Romanjenko is a member of National Honor Society and participated on the 2016 We The People team, which traveled to Washington, D.C., for the national competition last year. He also attended the Wyoming Boys State conference and is a dedicated volunteer.

He has devoted volunteer hours to the Big Horn Mountain Trail Run manning an overnight aid station, Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation, and is currently helping to construct the trail system on Red Grade. Romanjenko explains that he is excited about opening up the mountain for more users, especially mountain bikers.

An avid mountain biker, Romanjenko is currently a member of the CAMBYR mountain biking team based in Casper.

He has been training and competing with the team for the past three years. Of course, the distance doesn’t allow for regular team practice, so Romanjenko receives the training lessons from a local coach and completes those in Sheridan.

He often travels with the team to Colorado to race in the high school sanctioned competitions. Romanjenko states that his coach has taught him to have fun while overcoming challenging courses and maintaining a positive attitude. He continues, “Coach always reminds us to have the end goal in mind.”

Romanjenko’s positive attitude is infectious as SHS assistant principal Jeff Mowry explains. “Ben is a positive leader within SHS and we are lucky to have students like Ben in our school. In regards to the Freshman Learning Community, Ben was a great leader. He took his job very seriously and built positive relationships with the freshman he worked with. His crew of freshmen loved him and even titled themselves the Benjamins. For our final week of FLC, the Benjamins wore a team T-shirt with Ben’s face on it. It was great! Ben is a wonderful young man, I wish we had more people like Ben in this world.”

Following high school graduation, Romanjenko plans to attend the University of Wyoming and then complete a medical degree in oncology.

He explained that his personal family experience has inspired him to pursue this path as he desires to return to Wyoming and provide treatment for patients closer to home. No matter where life takes him, Romanjenko’s drive, positive attitude and desire to help others will certainly lead to more success.