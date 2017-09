SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a vehicle crashing into a home at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday near the Downer Addition.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle had rolled but did not appear to have hit the house.

The suspects fled the scene and had not been located as of 9 a.m. Thursday. SCSO deputies continue to investigate the situation and search for the suspect involved in the rollover.