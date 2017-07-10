Rodeo Week to feature three days of powwows

SHERIDAN — What has quickly become a favorite event of Sheridan’s Rodeo Week, Native American powwows will take place Wednesday through Friday at the Sheridan Inn.

On Wednesday, from 2-4 p.m., join organizers on the lawn at the Sheridan Inn around a teepee for a multicultural blessing, smudging and prayer service. The afternoon will also include traditional Native American dancing, drumming and flute music by performers from the Crow Reservation.

On Thursday, from 2-4 p.m., another multicultural blessing, smudging and prayer service will take place followed by traditional music and dancing from the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

On Friday, from noon to 3 p.m., the First People’s Powwow and barbecue picnic will take place. Immediately following the Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade, all Native American attendees and participants are invited to gather on the lawn at the Sheridan Inn.

On Friday, the Sheridan Trolley will run a loop throughout the event from Grinnell Plaza to the Sheridan Inn.

The barbecue lunch will be served outside and will cost $10 per person.

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.