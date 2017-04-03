WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet set for Saturday
SHERIDAN — The 28th annual Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet will take place Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn Convention Center.
The event will benefit elk, other wildlife, their habitat and the state’s hunting heritage.
The banquet will include food, raffles games and guns.
For ticket and event information, see https://events.rmef.org/!6Q3. Ticket costs vary based on membership status and raffles.
The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.
For more information, contact Bob Smith at 751-1331.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
