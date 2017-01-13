Roadless Collaborative to host public meetings

SHERIDAN — The next meetings of the Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative have been planned, and they are public meetings to gather public input.

The mission of the Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative is to reconcile the Bighorn Forest Plan of 2005 with the Roadless Area Conservation Rule of 2001 through a public collaborative process. That process will culminate in recommendations to the governor of Wyoming for managing roadless areas on the Bighorn National Forest.

The collaborative group is holding public meetings to provide an overview of the draft recommendations, and to get public input before finalizing the recommendations to be made to the governor.

The meetings are scheduled for:

• Jan. 18 at the Johnson County Fire Hall in Buffalo, from 6-7:30 p.m. (790 Volunteer Lane).

• Jan. 19 at the Sheridan County Courthouse meeting room in Sheridan, from 6-7:30 p.m. (second floor of the new addition at 224 S. Main St.).

• Feb. 8 at the firehouse in Lovell, from 6-7:30 p.m. (314 Nevada Ave).

• Feb. 9 at the Washakie County Fairgrounds in Worland, from 6-7:30 p.m. (501 15 Mile Road.).

The roadless collaborative is drafting recommendations in the following areas:

• Correct the map of Inventoried Roadless Areas to exclude existing roads and past timber harvest areas.

• Amend who can approve timber cutting and road building within inventoried roadless areas from chief/regional forester to forest supervisor in consultation with state and county level officials and the public.

• Add two new exceptions to prohibitions on timber cutting and road construction: wildland urban interface areas and municipal watersheds — public drinking water supplies.

For more information please contact co-chair Keith Grant at rimrock@tctwest.net or 307-272-5511 or co-chair Larry Durante at bighorn@vcn.com or 307-751-2809.