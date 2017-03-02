Roadless Collaborative addresses public comments, makes final recommendations

SHERIDAN — After nine months of meetings, deliberations and votes, the Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative voted a final time on its list of recommendations to send to Governor Matt Mead.

The main issue that played into Wednesday’s meeting was public comment. Coming in at the late stages, public comment caused stress and disagreement both within the Collaborative itself and between it and the public.

“I will be perfectly honest, my group has some serious concerns with the recommendations that are currently written,” said Dan Smitherman, Wyoming representative of The Wilderness Society during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I think the key to success for this collaborative is to have diverse support and that diversity has to be across the entire spectrum.”

There was disagreement between the public and the Collaborative as to how well the meetings were advertised.

Multiple comments were that the public simply didn’t know about the meetings and therefore didn’t come, but many members of the Collaborative argued that it had advertised through multiple outlets, including radio stations and newspapers.

The Collaborative spent nearly two hours Wednesday addressing submitted public comments individually and voting on how to respond to and address each one.

Roadless government representative Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram said that few people attended the Roadless public meeting in Sheridan Jan.19, as well as the public commissioner staff meeting Feb. 27, where the roadless topic was on the agenda. Additionally, he said, there were groups that failed to show up even after being invited.

“By the way, TWS was specifically invited to be part of this,” Cram said, “and didn’t have the time or something.”

He also said that a letter regarding the meetings was sent to the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, where Cram is a board member. He said WWF decided to not get involved in the process after discussing it with its members. He said the Sportsman’s Alliance made the same decision.

Roadless representative Heidi Davidson from the Wyoming Wilderness Association had a different opinion.

She said that public comments came late because there was nothing to comment on until the draft recommendation was put out in early January.

It was public comment, along with her board, that prompted Davidson and Rob Davidson from the Council for the Bighorn Range to vote against nearly every recommendation in the Collaborative’s draft — recommendations that had previously reached consensus.

One recommendation is that after consulting with the governor’s office, local county commissions and through the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 process, road construction and timber harvest can be authorized within inventoried roadless areas. This has 11 exceptions, nine of which were taken from the existing Roadless Rule.

Another recommendation is that the boundaries should comply with the 2005 Forest Plan but exclude certain areas in the Schoolhouse Park/Soldier Park area west of Highway 16.

The former consensus was reached on all recommendations with only a few dissenting votes.

While each recommendation needed only three dissenting votes to fail, during its meeting Wednesday, one recommendation was scrapped by an overwhelming majority.

The recommendation, which says that the boundaries and rules of the inventoried roadless areas can be revised when the Forest Plan is, was the only one that failed.

Wednesday was the Collaborative’s last meeting as funding has run out. The next step is to send the recommendations along with all public comments and dissenting votes to Mead. And while public comment is still being received, State Forestry Technical Advisor Carson Engelskirger said he’s doubtful it’ll come back to the Collaborative.

“This is a grassroots effort, I mean what we come up with here in extent has a lot of value and it carries a lot of water through the governor’s office,” Engelskirger said, “…There might be some clarification here and there but kind of what we submit is what it is.”