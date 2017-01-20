Roadless asks for public input on recommendation draft, boundaries

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative held its second of four public meetings Thursday to present the recommendations for reconciling the Roadless Area Conservation Rule of 2001 with the 2005 Bighorn National Forest Plan.

Co-Chair Larry Durante said the collaborative, made up of 18 members who represent an array of interests such as motorized and non-motorized recreation, timber, forestry, conservation and wildlife interests, has been working on the recommendations since the spring of 2016. The three recommendations that the Collaborative have achieved full consensus on will be included in a report to Gov. Matt Mead that will then be shaped into legislation.

Facilitator Ben Irey from the Ecosystem Research Group, explained that when the Bighorn National Forest’s 2005 Forest Plan was overturned in 2012, the 2001 Roadless Rule was reinstated and essentially blanketed the Bighorns. While many areas of both plans overlapped, there were areas of the 2001 plan which declared much of what had already been timbered or had road construction to be roadless, and conversely.

The first recommendation for reconciling the two plans deals with exceptions that would authorize road construction and reconstruction or timber harvesting within inventoried roadless areas. Irey said that nine of the 11 exceptions were taken directly from the 2001 Roadless Rule.

The two exceptions added are to protect wildland urban interface areas and municipal watersheds.

He said a significant change is that the decision making power for exceptions is now in the hands of the Bighorn National Forest Supervisor.

Proposed exceptions are still required to go through the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 process, which ensures that every aspect of a proposed project’s environmental impact is considered and that the public is aware of the project, impacts and alternatives.

A proposed exception from the Forest Supervisor would go before the Governor’s office, the local county commission and the public.

“The idea is that it takes local input and control,” said Council for the Bighorn Range Board President Rob Davidson, “But it’s still under federal management.”

The second recommendation is that the boundaries of the roadless areas and the rules associated with them can be revised in 2032, when the next forest plan will be created. The last recommendation is that the boundaries of roadless areas in the Bighorn National Forest should comply with the 2005 Forest Plan, which excludes certain areas from the 2001 Roadless Rule. The only other exception for what’s included is the Schoolhouse Park/Soldier Park area west of Highway 16.

After the explanation of the recommendations, time was allowed for the public to examine the maps and have one-on-one time with members of the collaborative to answer any questions. Irey said public comments from the meetings will be collected and as a collaborative, they will incorporate the comments into the recommendations report that will go to the Governor.

Irey also said a recommendation that was thought of at Wednesday’s Buffalo meeting has to do with the potential pathways that could be used to codify the recommendations. He said the option the collaborative is recommending is to have the Wyoming delegation propose legislation.

“So basically, get a bill in front of Congress to adopt these recommendations,” Irey said.

Until any legislation is passed, the 2001 Roadless Rule will continue to be used for project planning.

Maps and information can be found on the collaborative’s website. Public comments can also be uploaded to the site or emailed to Ben Irey at birey@ecosystemrg.com. The next public meetings will be held in Lovell and Worland on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, respectively.