Riverton no match for SHS tennis

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis team made quick work of a trip to Gillette Thursday, taking 10 matches from Riverton to keep the undefeated start to the season alive.

Due to a schedule mishap, SHS only played Riverton. The Broncs were scheduled to play Thunder Basin High School, as well, but TBHS didn’t have the Broncs on its schedule.

Sheridan only needed eight sets to complete the sweep Thursday. Riverton had no doubles teams, resulting in three default doubles wins for both the Sheridan boys and girls.

In singles, all four SHS players breezed through their competition in what ended almost as good as forfeits.

Both Quinton Suska and Julia Kutz swept their Riverton foes at No. 1 singles. Suska defeated Devon Harper 6-0, 6-0 for the Broncs, and Kutz went 6-0, 6-0 against Kaitlyn Branson for the Lady Broncs.

At No. 2 singles, Ethan Kutz and Hannah Jost only dropped three games apiece in two more easy Sheridan victories. Kutz beat Tanner Selvil 6-1, 6-2, and Jost knocked off Kiersten McDonald 6-2, 6-1.

The two 5-0 victories put both the Broncs and Lady Broncs at perfect 3-0 records to start the 2017 season.

Sheridan will close a three-day stretch of matches at home Friday against Powell and Cody. The matches begin at noon at Sheridan High School. They will be the final varsity matches at SHS until the conference meet Sept. 15-16.