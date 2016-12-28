WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Rising Star applications due Jan. 9


SHERIDAN — KEVN Black Hills FOX recently announced its 11th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship contest. This year, thanks to Granite Automotive, the total value of scholarships is once again at $7,500. 

The first place winner will receive a $4,000 college scholarship, with $2,000 for second place, $1,000 for third place and $500 for fourth place.

High school students will have the opportunity to present commentaries on KEVN Black Hills FOX News on topics important to them. Viewers will then be able to view those videos at blackhillsfox.com and help pick the four finalists and the eventual winner.

Students who wish to participate need to shoot a short one-minute video of them talking about any subject that interests them. They don’t need to be elaborate productions, since those videos won’t run on air. The videos need to be submitted to KEVN Black Hills FOX, along with an entry form, by Jan. 9.

The 20 students selected for the contest will tape their commentaries at the KEVN Black Hills FOX studios to air beginning in February. The four weekly winners will become finalists and will tape four more commentaries on four common topics to air during the finals of the contest beginning in April.

Interested students can get entry forms and rules at www.blackhillsfox.com. 

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.

