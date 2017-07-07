Retailers adjust to new shopping trends

SHERIDAN — Just three months after Sheridan’s JCPenney location found itself on a list of stores the company planned to close, a similar announcement came from Sheridan’s Kmart. While the lean toward virtual shopping carts and next-day delivery intensifies the strains on the brick-and-mortar retail market, officials say Sheridan’s business community is well-situated to handle the evolution.

“It’s definitely going to be a noticeable gap for our community,” Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson said about JCPenney closing, adding that the store has been part of Sheridan’s business community for more than 100 years.

Johnson said an economic base analysis for Sheridan County, completed by former Wyoming Business Council northeast regional director David Spencer in 2016, identified the retail sector and specifically apparel as one of the county’s largest opportunities.

Even with room for improvement, the analysis says there’s an estimated total surplus of $425 million in total retail sales, showing that money does stay in the area.

“…In spite of some leakage there is far more net inflow of dollars into the economy than flows out, making this a very strong component in the base economy,” the analysis says.

It’s not just Sheridan that’s seeing a shuttering of large retailers. Forward Sheridan CEO Jay Stender said the closings are a reflection of a trend in the market leading away from the traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.

“Looking at the entire retail market out there, the people who are spending money, the young professionals… go to Amazon and get what they need. They get it tomorrow,” Stender said.

A Wall Street Journal article said as of April 6, there’s been announcements for closings of 2,880 retail locations, which is more than twice as many announced during the same period in 2016.

Additionally, the article says that based on the pace, brokerage estimates more than 8,600 retail locations will close in 2017. The number would be more than the number of closings during the 2008 recession.

Even though it’s not an event unique to Sheridan, North Main Association board member and State Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said the closing of Kmart isn’t good for the revitalization of North Main Street.

He said in light of this retail evolution the direction of development for both the North Main neighborhood and the community is something they need to address on a “go-forward” basis.

He said this is the reason North Main Association representatives asked the city for a planning grant to fund an update to the North Main Master Plan.

“We have a master plan but at this point it’s 12 years old and this is an opportune time to reassess the future of retailing,” Kinskey said.

Johnson said she thinks the void that will be left by the loss of both businesses will be filled by existing businesses.

“I think we have enough of a vibrant community and a vibrant caring community that people will come forth and support new businesses and new business ideas,” Johnson said. She later said, “We’re already seeing some businesses pop up.”

One example of this, Johnson said, is LuLaRoe, an online apparel company sold by a national network of independent retailers.

Johnson said while the company isn’t local, the representatives are. According LuLaRoe’s retailer map, there’s one retailer in Sheridan, one in Ranchester and two in Buffalo.

Additionally, Johnson said she noticed a broader assortment of vendors at this year’s first Third Thursday event than at events from seven or eight years ago.

She said this could be a result of changing shopping habits.

When it comes to what will replace JCPenney on Main Street, Johnson said she wouldn’t be surprised if the building, which is three floors, is split into multiple shops, similar to what was done with the old Montgomery Ward and Stevens Fryberger buildings.

As for replacing Kmart, Johnson said she’s not sure if another large department store is in the cards for Sheridan – at least not right away.

She said based on the Wyoming Business Council’s economic analysis, Sheridan doesn’t currently have the population to support another box store, though, Sheridan County is projected to have a population of just more than 31,000 in 2020 and about 33,500 by 2030.

Johnson said this projected steady growth paired with Sheridan’s already diverse business community and relative stability through booms and busts puts the county in a good position for future interest.

She also said she thinks the revitalization on North Main will spur more interesting development.

Stender said Kmart’s location shows incredible opportunity because of the population on the north end of Sheridan. He said there’s about 6,500 people from Fifth Street north that will be looking for the goods and services Kmart currently provides.

Additionally, he said the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center would drive more business to the location, which also has ample parking, something other locations lack.

Johnson said while sometimes it’s alarming when stores close, the closing of the two stores may provide an opportunity for businesses to grow and evolve.

“I’m excited to see what other kind of apparel stores we might attract,” Johnson said. “But I’m also excited to see what the existing businesses will do to take advantage of that gap, because we already have some fantastic businesses in the community.”