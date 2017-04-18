Restaurant burglary results in law enforcement injuries

SHERIDAN — A man who broke into El Tapatio Dos on April 6 faces two counts of burglary and two counts of interfering with a peace officer.

Court documents report that at about 11:30 p.m. on April 7, officers responded to a burglary in process at the restaurant. An officer from the Sheridan Police Department saw a flashlight shining around inside the business. The officer saw the male subject, later identified as Brian Sanders, exit the building through the sliding glass door. The officer identified herself and ordered Sanders to stop. He looked at the officer and took off.

Other officers were positioned behind the business. The additional officer ordered Sanders to stop and Sanders attempted to barrel past the officer. The officer tried to take hold of Sanders, but Sanders attempted to pull away. The initial officer deployed a Taser and Sanders went to the ground.

Other officers from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded. Sanders resisted all attempts by officers to control him or take him into custody, court documents said.

The officer deployed the Taser multiple times and another officer had to deploy a form of pepper spray on Sanders to get control of him.

After officers gained control of Sanders and placed him in handcuffs, court documents said officers seized a metal screwdriver, a pair of metal vice grips and a small camouflage-colored flashlight from his person. A large metal crowbar was found on the ground near the stairs leading from the deck as well.

Court documents said two officers were injured as a result of the Sanders’ physical resistance.

Officers took Sanders to the hospital to be treated for injuries associated with the pepper spray and the physical altercation with law enforcement.

The 34-year-old faces potential imprisonment totaling 15 years and $15,000 in fines. Sanders will appear for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. April 24 in Sheridan County Circuit Court.