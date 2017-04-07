Residents take on Uber jobs

SHERIDAN — Uber drivers in Sheridan are moving about town and making their biggest impact during the evening to late-night weekend hours. Two women use Uber as secondary sources of income for their families, working whenever they have a free afternoon or evening.

Jayme Taylor started with Uber a week after Gov. Matt Mead signed legislation allowing the company to operate in the state. As a non-traditional college student with another part-time job, Taylor uses Uber for additional income and to help drinkers stay off the road.

“I’m a big supporter of not drinking and driving,” Taylor said.

Melissa Rieger works full time at a credit union, and uses Uber as a secondary income. She started driving with hopes of earning enough to cover car payments for the new car she desires.

Taylor said the demand during the week remains little to none, but weekends provide more consistent customers.

“On Friday and Saturday nights, I’ve been working anywhere from four to six fares,” Taylor said. “I just wait at my house until somebody needs me, and then I zoom out.”

Taylor worked 16 hours and took a total of nine trips, pocketing $68.

“We’re waiting for summer, I think, more than anything,” Rieger said. “Then the tourists come in.”

WYO RIDES, a relatively new Sheridan taxi service proves the closest competitor to the self-propelled team of Uber drivers. WYO RIDES provides service 24 hours a day, seven days a week and charges a minimum of $12 per ride, charging $2.50 per mile and $0.75 per minute. Uber charges a base rate of $2.40, including $1.75 per mile and $0.28 per minute. Uber provides a cheaper ride, but WYO RIDES boasts more consistent hours.

The other door-to-destination service in town, Goose Creek Transit, boasts top-class service, but works different hours than the typical Uber driver.

“(Uber is) probably a need that needed to be met since we’re only on the road from 7:30 in the morning until about 5, so there’s a whole bunch of time when people want to move that we can’t help them,” Goose Creek Transit transportation director Steve Ainslie said.

In addition to opposite working hours, Ainslie said the market of riders differs based on available services.

“The people we typically help (are) seniors and people with disabilities who are going to grocery shop or who are going to the doctor,” Ainslie said.

Even without a fixed route or after-hours services, Goose Creek Transit averages 140 rides during the summer and 180 in the winter months.

“The kind of service we provide is exceptional,” Ainslie said. “The drivers get out and help people if they need help getting to the door.”

Walmart sponsors Goose Creek Transit trips, allowing free rides to Walmart for the community. Goose Creek Transit gets funding from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Sheridan Senior Center matches that amount with public and private donations, grants and other funding, keeping costs for riders low for seniors 60 years old and older and reasonable for other riders.

“I don’t think they’re going to take away any of our market,” Ainslie said. “We’re a better value. It’s a lot less expensive than it would be to ride in an Uber.”

Ainslie said he remains excited about the prospect of Uber serving the community where his team cannot.

“Obviously, if people are doing late-night hours or dinnertime hours, they’ll have a good shot at getting some of the visitors in the summertime and maybe college students that don’t want to drive,” Ainslie said. “I’m kind of excited about it. I was excited when WYO RIDES started working.”