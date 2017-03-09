Republican Women offering scholarship

SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County are currently seeking applicants for a college scholarship program, according to Melinda Brennan, scholarship chairwoman.

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a registered female Republican who is a Sheridan County resident, at least 18 years old and planning to attend a junior college, college, university or vocational trade school beginning in the summer or fall session of 2017.

The deadline for the application is April 1.

Interested applicants should see sheridanrepublicanwomen.com for detailed information and application materials.

Questions concerning the application process may be directed to Brennan at msb4968@hotmail.com or 763-6054.