Republican Women of Sheridan County name scholarship winner

SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County recently announced that Lauren “Frannie” Weitzel, daughter of Terry and Daphne Weitzel of Sheridan, is the winner of this year’s $1,000 scholarship.

Weitzel, a 2014 graduate of Sheridan High School, is pursuing concurrent degrees in secondary education and mathematics at the University of Wyoming, where she will be a senior next year. Weitzel has maintained a 3.5 GPA, while being an active member of Chi Omega Fraternity and Rho Lambda, a National Sorority Leadership Recognition Society.

Weitzel has also actively participated in various civic activities including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, community clean-up, and the Help Yourself Academy, an after school program ,which promotes interest in math and sciences among third- to fifth-graders.

In her spare time, Weitzel enjoys attending professional sporting events and music concerts and playing with her dog, Elle. This summer she plans to work remotely as an intern for ABG Retirement Planning Services. After graduation next year, she hopes to secure a teaching position in mathematics and eventually earn a master’s degree.