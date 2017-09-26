REPORTS –– September 26, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Person fell down a manhole, 50 block Decker Road, 9:27 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 600 block Long Drive, 2:23 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 2:41 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block Airport Road, 7:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Report of person in manhole, 50 block of Decker Road, 9:22 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Monday
• Trauma, Decker Road, 9:21 a.m.
• Medical, Colony Park Drive, 2:31 p.m.
• Medical, U.S. Highway 14A and U.S. Forest Service Road 11, 6:49 p.m.
• Medical, Airport Road, 7:03 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Saturday
• Admissions — Chelsea R. Yellowtail, Sheridan; Ramone Robin Yellowtail, Sheridan
Monday
• Dismissals — Chelsea R. Yellowtail, Sheridan; Ramone Robin Yellowtail, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• DUI, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 18, 12:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, Fort Road, 12:38 p.m.
• Fraud, Canvasback Road, 1:45 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Sterling Taylor Purcell, 24, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 11