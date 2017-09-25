REPORTS –– September 25

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:18 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 100 block South Scott Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 9:43 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Medical assist, Beaver Drive, 7:49 a.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Cessna Road, 10:49 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:25 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 4:58 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 5:13 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:50 a.m.

• Medical, Beaver Drive, 7:50 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Medical, Holloway Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Standby, Chris Ledoux Way, 12:47 p.m.

• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, 12:50 p.m.

• Medical, North Heights Place, 3:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Standby, Long Drive, 6:55 p.m.

• Trauma, Mydland Road, 8:18 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 8:33 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 9:19 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 10:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:20 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 11:44 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:31 a.m.

• Standby, Chris Ledoux Way, 8:50 a.m.

• Medical, Cessna Road, 10:07 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Medical, Marion Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Standby, Chris Ledoux Way, 6 p.m.

• Medical, East Heald Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Trauma, Leopard Street, 8:44 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical/trauma, West Burkitt Avenue, 12:02 a.m.

• Standby, Chris Ledoux Way, 9:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 12:33 a.m.

• Custody dispute, South Thurmond Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Public intoxication, West Loucks Street, 4:09 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 8:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Tschirgi Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Arson, Avon Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 11:44 a.m.

• Animal incident, Kroe Lane, 11:54 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 12:09 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Battery, Avoca Place, 12:59 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Careless driver, Brooks Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Accident, Horn Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 6:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Hit and run, Highland Avenue, 8:11 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 8:22 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Accident, Sugar Lane, 9:32 p.m.

• Domestic, Sheridan area, 9:38 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 1:15 a.m.

• Threat, North Main Street, 1:23 a.m.

• Theft cold, Yonkee Avenue, 7:27 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Big Horn Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Found property, South Linden Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Hit and run, Holmes Avenue, 10:37 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Custer Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:22 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 p.m.

• Drug activity, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Custer Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Brundage Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Accident, Brooks Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 3:33 p.m.

• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 3:34 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, West Alger Avenue, 3:52 p.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 3:57 p.m.

• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 3:58 p.m.

• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 5:05 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:50 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 6:19 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sibley Circle, 7:11 p.m.

• Accident, East Heald Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Custer Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 7:51 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 7:57 p.m.

• Dog at large, Florence Avenue, 8:05 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, South Custer Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Breach of peace, South Tschirgi Street, 9:20 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, West Burkitt Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, Bellevue Avenue, 9:49 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Warrant service, Avoca Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Violation restraining order, Broadway Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Found property, Sheridan area, 2:18 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Tschirgi Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 4:57 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 7:11 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Animal found, Dunnuck Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Child endangerment, East Fifth Street, 9:26 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, West Fifth Street, 10:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Records only, West 13th Street, 12:51 a.m.

• Battery, State Highway 345, Parkman, 10:50 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 8:27 p.m.

• Theft cold, Horseshoe Lane, 9:30 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 9:56 p.m.

• DUS, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 10:30 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Gas theft, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:38 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Pierce Lane, 5:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street and Soldier Creek Road, 6:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Heald Street, 7:52 p.m.

• Animal incident, Steve Drive, 8:28 p.m.

• DUI, US Highway 332, mile marker 4, 9:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:02 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 11:49 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Corey Johns Burns, 40, Sheridan, DUI, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rudy William Juroscheck, 67, Sheridan, leave accident/other vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Amanda Rose Markley, 28, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI (alcohol greater than 10 percent), DUS, driving without interlock device, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Jeffrey Daniel Mattice, 47, Parkman, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jessie Okay Venable, 42, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Grant Aaron Murphey, 38, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jason Alger Lonabaugh, 48, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Scott Alfred Loughton, 71, Ogden, Utah, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Theodore James Plotts, 57, Dayton, violate family protection order, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Troy Michael Cochran, 36, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 64