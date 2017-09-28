FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS — Sept. 28, 2017

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|REPORTS — Sept. 28, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:07 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 5:40 a.m.

• Animal dead, Fifth Street, 7:11 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:21 a.m.

• Child endangerment, Thorne Rider Park, 9:22 a.m.

• Traffic control, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Liberty Court, 10:03 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, South Main Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Alger Avenue, 11:48 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• DUS, North Custer Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 3:37 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:07 p.m.

• DUI, Montana Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Deliver message, South Main Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:42 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Avenue, 7:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Heights Way, 7:37 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Loucks Street, 8:54 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Thurmond Avenue, 9:35 p.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Transport, West Boxelder, Gillette, 6:01 a.m.

• Animal injured, Fort Road, 6:46 a.m.

• Civil standby, West Loucks Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Fire – other, State Highway 338, milepost 4, 4:51 p.m.

• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 7:10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Ridge Road (dirt road to the east), 8:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Emorie Jayne Healy, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tristin T. Bearcloud, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Margery Evelyn Voiles, 51, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

By |September 28th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS