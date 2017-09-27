FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS — Sept. 27, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block West Loucks Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Gas line break, 1800 block Gabriel Court, 7:20 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:48 a.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Standby, 11th Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Medical, Blue Sky Court, 7:25 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Tamara D. King, Sheridan; Stephen Donald King, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Barking dog, East Seventh Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Heights Court, 5:47 a.m.

• Cat trap, Kittering Road, 6:33 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:39 a.m.

• Animal incident, Kroe Lane, 8:56 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 a.m.

• Medical, Decker Road, 9:18 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Big Horn Avenue, 9:51 a.m.

• Fraud, West Works Street, 10:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Meadowlark Lane, 12:44 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Dunnuck Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Warrant service, Fifth Street, 3:08 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Heartland Drive, 4:10 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Avoca Place, 4:13 p.m.

• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 5:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Kooi Street, 5:04 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, South Main Street, 5:06 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Kooi Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Edwards Drive, 5:30 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Medical, Airport Road, 7:02 p.m.

• Family dispute, Martin Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

Tuesday

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Death investigation, West Works Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 10:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:01 a.m.

• Alarm, Edwards Court, 11:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Barking dog, Rice Avenue, 12:34 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:03 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Trespass warning, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Animal incident, Avon Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Animal incident, Marion Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Pornography (child, under investigation), South Sheridan Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• DUI, Sheridan area, 3:23 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Hit and run, Thurmond Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 5:58 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, West Timberline Drive, 9:16 p.m.

• Accident, Odell Court, 9:16 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Fifth Street, 9:37 p.m.

• Animal found, West 10th Street, 9:43 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sparrow Hawk Road, 10:54 p.m.

• DUI, West Second Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Sumner Street, 11:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Livestock loose, State Highway 345, mile marker 15, Ranchester, 8:55 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 10:22 a.m.

• Welfare check, Park Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Hit and run, Swaim Road, mile post 0.6, 5:19 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Keystone Road, mile marker 5.3, Ranchester, 5:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, Gander Drive, 6:21 p.m.

• Animal injured, Highway 193, mile marker 106, Banner, 11:29 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jherica Ann Elliott, 29, Sheridan, DUI, no vaild driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mary Evelyn Gulley, 38, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Laura Marie Marvel, 44, Casper, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

