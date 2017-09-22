FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS — Sept. 22, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 6:14 p.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:27 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 6:34 a.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:35 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Thurmond Street, 9:02 a.m.

• Barking dog, Fifth Avenue East, 9:41 a.m.

• DUS, Avoca Place, 10:22 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 12:09 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Mydland Road, 12:49 p.m.

• Cat trap, East Seventh Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fort Road, 2:23 p.m.

• DUS, Val Vista Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 4:49 p.m.

• K-9 request, West 13th Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Runaway, Parker Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• DUS, Burkitt Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Aspen Grove Drive, 5:39 p.m.

• Theft cold, Sibley Circle, 5:40 p.m.

• Child neglect, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:05 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 6:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 6:49 p.m.

• Runaway, Ridgeway Avenue, 7:45 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Fight, South Tschirgi Street, 8:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 9:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Sixth Street, 10:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 10:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Criminal entry, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 9:27 a.m.

• Possession stolen property, Railway Street, Ranchester, 2:05 p.m.

• Transport, South Main Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, Dayton, 3:42 p.m.

• Accident, Red Fox Drive, 3:47 p.m.

• Theft cold, Badger Creek Road, 3:57 p.m.

• Domestic, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 5:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, Weare Street, Ranchester, 5:27 p.m.

• Trespass progress, South Prong Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 7:10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Michael Kevin Adkison, 54, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jacqueline Kay Watts, 31, Ranchester, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kenneth Voak, 37, Ranchester, DUS, receive/conceal/dispose property, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Aaron David Flint, 26, Sheridan, display cancel/revoke drivers license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James Collier Dillard III, 24, Ranchester, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

