SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Motor vehicle accident, 900 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:14 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Sunday

• Admissions — Kelsey M. Tobiasson, Buffalo; Trayben Kye Tobiasson, Buffalo.

• No dismissals reported.

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

Tuesday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Kelsey M. Tobiasson, Buffalo; Trayben Kye Tobiasson, Buffalo.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:47 a.m.

• Various use permit, Smith Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Theft of service, Riverside Street, 8:56 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Broadway Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Sixth Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Sixth Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Park Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Cat trap, South Mountain View, 1:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Second Avenue East, 1:14 p.m.

• Accident, South Gould Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Damaged property, Grinnell Plaza, 1:26 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Connor Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Fight, Lewis Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:25 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 6:07 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.

• Animal found, Emerson Street, 11:02 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 6, Parkman, 3:23 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Soldier Creek Road, 4:20 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Yonkee Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Dornoch Drive, 4:51 p.m.

• Fire ban violation, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 4:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 West, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 5:45 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Big Goose Road and Owl Creek Road, 6:51 p.m.

• Missing person, Penrose Lane, Banner, 9:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Trevor Harvey Dunham, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Sunshine Nicole Carter, 38, Sheridan, driving left of center, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2