SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Motor vehicle accident, 900 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:14 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Sunday
• Admissions — Kelsey M. Tobiasson, Buffalo; Trayben Kye Tobiasson, Buffalo.
• No dismissals reported.
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
Tuesday
• No admissions reported.
• Dismissals — Kelsey M. Tobiasson, Buffalo; Trayben Kye Tobiasson, Buffalo.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:47 a.m.
• Various use permit, Smith Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Theft of service, Riverside Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Broadway Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Sixth Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Animal incident, West Sixth Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Park Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Cat trap, South Mountain View, 1:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Second Avenue East, 1:14 p.m.
• Accident, South Gould Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Damaged property, Grinnell Plaza, 1:26 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Removal of subject, South Connor Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Fight, Lewis Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:25 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 6:07 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.
• Animal found, Emerson Street, 11:02 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 6, Parkman, 3:23 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Soldier Creek Road, 4:20 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Yonkee Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Dornoch Drive, 4:51 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 4:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 West, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 5:45 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Big Goose Road and Owl Creek Road, 6:51 p.m.
• Missing person, Penrose Lane, Banner, 9:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Trevor Harvey Dunham, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Sunshine Nicole Carter, 38, Sheridan, driving left of center, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2