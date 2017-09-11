FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS — Sept. 11, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 a.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 a.m.

• Elevator entrapment, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 1:33 p.m.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block North Main Street, 12:24 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Drive, 5:58 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 800 block Illinois Street, 10:19 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 p.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 11:45 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Trauma, Val Vista Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:15 p.m.

• Standby, Long Drive, 6:36 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and Sheridan Avenue, 8:03 p.m.

• Medical, Weare Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 1:25 p.m.

• Trauma, Tongue River Canyon, 1:54 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 3:52 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 6:54 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:21 p.m.

• Trauma, Commercial Lane, 8:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Medical, Main Street, Dayton, 10:48 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:26 a.m.

• Medical, West Sixth Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 west, 12 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Medical, North Heights Drive, 5:52 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:12 p.m.

• Trauma, Illinois Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 11:39 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:46 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 a.m.

• Accident, South Brooks Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Lost child, Marion Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Accident, East Mandel Street, 8:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 9:46 a.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 10:51 a.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 12:16 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Val Vista Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Jefferson Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East 12th Street, 1:42 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue east, 2:01 p.m.

• Animal found, Ridgeway Avenue, 3:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 4 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Street and Cedar, 4:07 p.m.

• Dog at large, Champion Drive, 4:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 5:58 p.m.

• 911 hang up, West Alger Avenue, 6:27 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Thurmond Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Sugarland Drive, 7:20 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:23 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Pond Drive, 8:25 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 10:57 p.m.

Saturday

• Public intoxication, Brooks Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:14 a.m.

• Medical, West Alger Avenue, 2:35 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 3:12 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 8:41 a.m.

• Domestic, Illinois Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, Strahan Parkway, 1:19 p.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue and Dunnuck, 1:45 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 4:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Avenue and Burton Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 4:49 p.m.

• Found property, South Main Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Interference, North Main Street, 7:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main street, 8:41 p.m.

• Violation restraining, Broadway Street, 11:03 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 p.m.

Sunday

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:11 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:41 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 a.m.

• Alarm, Paintbrush Drive, 6:47 a.m.

• DUS, Crook Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West Sixth Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 12:38 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Taylor Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Found property, North Gould Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Bellevue avenue, 3:19 p.m.

• Court/violation, Avoca Place, 3:28 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Taylor Avenue, 3:36 p.m.

• Assist SO, Gulch Road, 4:36 p.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Woodland Park Road, 4:51 p.m.

• Theft progress, West Dow Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Warrant service, Marion Court, 6:53 p.m.

• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Illinois Street, 10:16 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Noise complaint, East Brundage Lane, 12 a.m.

• DUS, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:25 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Reed Lane, 6:37 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 exit 14 eastbound off-ramp, Ranchester, 10:30 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:50 p.m.

• Domestic, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 8:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 8:54 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Wyarno Road, 10:55 p.m.

Saturday

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Apache Road, Clearmont, 11:58 a.m.

• Agency assist, West Alger Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:15 p.m.

• Warrant service, Oxbow Drive, Banner, 7:43 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 87, mile marker 37, Banner, 7:55 p.m.

• Fire ban violation, Park Street, 8:17 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, Highway 343, mile marker 0.1, Parkman, 12:26 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Reed Lane, 8:38 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Warrant service, Gulch Road, 4:36 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Woodland Park Road and Rosewood Court, 5:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Jami Lynn Lance, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Benjamin Hoover Keller, 52, Dayton, criminal trespass, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• John Henry Grayson III, 61, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sterlin Nelson Buffalomeat, 21, Riverton, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua Ray Merkey, 31, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court; child support warrant, district court; arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Alex Ray Fowler, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Amber Ann Hudson, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, careless, arrested by SCSO

• Matthew Jon Thums, 42, Sheridan, criminal contempt-indirect, district court, arrested by SPD

• Christopher Marc Mackenzie, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ronald Lee Gilstad, 70, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court; open door into traffic, municipal court; arrested by SPD

• Dakota Alexander Broadway, 20, Buffalo, Wyoming, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Scott Jay Hodges, 57, Parkman, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Russell Allen Grotz, 24, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Charla Ellen Dillon, 35, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; probation/violation revocation, district court; arrested by SCSO

• Robert Douglas Hathaway, 23, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft under $1,000, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Javier Abaledejo Torres, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Greg David Coleman, 46, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 62

Female Inmate Count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 17

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 62

September 11th, 2017

