Reports — Sept. 1, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block South Main Street, 3:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 12:02 p.m.

• Gas leak, 2500 block North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, South Main Street, 3:56 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 11:43 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 1 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Medical, East Third Street, 9:48 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:01 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Ninth Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Animal found, Smith Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Burkitt Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Animal injured, Avoca Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Main Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Barking dog, Ponderosa Drive, 10:21 a.m.

• Vicious dog, East Mountain View, 11:04 a.m.

• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 12:18 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Bellevue Avenue, 12:25 p.m.

• Burglary cold, West Eighth Street, 12:42 p.m.

• Found property, Kroe Lane, 12:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Papago Drive, 12:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Timberline Drive, 1:49 p.m.

• Accident, 11th Street, 2:04 p.m.

• K-9 request, Gander Drive, 2:31 p.m.

• Barking dog, Clarendon Avenue, 2:46 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 5:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 6:32 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:48 p.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 7:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East College Avenue, 7:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Keystone Road, 7:29 p.m.

• Animal found, South Linden Avenue, 7:35 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 7:55 p.m.

• Fight, North Heights Way, 7:59 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 8:03 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:12 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Third Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Fifth Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Driver license violation, Heald Street, 10:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Illinois Street, 11:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, mile post 9.7, 12:17 a.m.

• Theft cold, Knode Road, 11:32 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Highway 335, 12:04 p.m.

• Accident, Passiac Road, mile marker 24, Clearmont, 1:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 2:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Gander Drive, 2:29 p.m.

• Theft cold, Highway 335, Big Horn, 5:08 p.m.

• Road hazard, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 6:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 7:29 p.m.

• Harassment, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 8:41 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Brannon Charles Aune, 25, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

