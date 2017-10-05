REPORTS — Oct. 5, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Burton Street, 4:23 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 8:10 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 5:59 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 a.m.

• Animal injured, Mydland Road, 7:57 a.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 a.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 9:24 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 9:25 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 9:31 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, North Jefferson Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Pheasant Place, 11:23 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Dunnuck Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Found property, North Brooks Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Found property, Grinnell Plaza, 2:01 p.m.

• K-9 request, West 14th Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 2:19 p.m.

• Alarm — burglar, South Main Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 3:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 3:43 p.m.

• Accident, Mydland Drive, 3:51 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Emerson Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Tschirgi Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Tschirgi Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Animal incident, Pheasant Place, 5:41 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 5:54 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fourth Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 7:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Civil dispute, West 17th Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Drug activity, Manawa Street, Arvada, 3:27 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Higby Road, 3:28 p.m.

• Lost property, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:44

• Civil dispute, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 4:09

• Theft cold, Swaim Road, 6:02 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Keystone Road, milepost 0.1, 9:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Nicholas Thomas Eufemia, 31, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ronald Rai Miech, 52, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Cameron Loren Blakeman, 20, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brian John McDaniel, 63, Sheridan, manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Katrina Ann Fleck, 42, Sheridan, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Devon Michael Shattuck, 28, Wooster, Ohio, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael David Lawson, 60, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 1