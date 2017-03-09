WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — March 9, 2017


Courtesy photo | Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighter Jerry Johnston brings a dog out of a home after responding to a call of a structure fire. At approximately 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Goose Valley Fire Department, Sheridan Police Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and Montana-Dakota Utilities responded to a reported structure fire at 657 W. 13th St. On arrival crews found a home with fire showing from the exterior near the front door. The fire was quickly brought under control. Salvage and overhaul operations continued for about an hour. There were several pets inside the home and all were uninjured. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.   

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 4:43 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 p.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:10 p.m.

• Structure fire, 600 block 13th Street, 11:07 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Structure fire, 657 W. 13th Street, lot 2, 11:04 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Medical, Taylor Avenue, 1:03 a.m.

• Medical, Murphy Gulch Road, 6:42 a.m.

• Medical, Pheasant Drive, 7:03 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:00 p.m.

• Medical, Dayton Street, Dayton, 7:28 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street,7:37 p.m.

• Medical, Berry Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Standby, Parker Avenue, 11:05 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

No calls reported.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Records only, Lane Lane, 3:23 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 7:49 a.m.

• Fraud, Big Goose Road, 10:14 a.m.

• Fraud, Moore Lane, 2:53 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 4:31 p.m.

• Structure fire, West 13th Street, 11:21 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Bernard Richard Billman, 71, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Delrae Dawn King, 29, Lame Deer, Montana, unlawful contact, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 0

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

