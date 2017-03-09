Reports — March 9, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 4:43 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 p.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:10 p.m.

• Structure fire, 600 block 13th Street, 11:07 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Structure fire, 657 W. 13th Street, lot 2, 11:04 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Medical, Taylor Avenue, 1:03 a.m.

• Medical, Murphy Gulch Road, 6:42 a.m.

• Medical, Pheasant Drive, 7:03 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:00 p.m.

• Medical, Dayton Street, Dayton, 7:28 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street,7:37 p.m.

• Medical, Berry Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Standby, Parker Avenue, 11:05 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

No calls reported.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Records only, Lane Lane, 3:23 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 7:49 a.m.

• Fraud, Big Goose Road, 10:14 a.m.

• Fraud, Moore Lane, 2:53 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 4:31 p.m.

• Structure fire, West 13th Street, 11:21 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Bernard Richard Billman, 71, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Delrae Dawn King, 29, Lame Deer, Montana, unlawful contact, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 0