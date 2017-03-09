WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — March 9, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 4:43 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
• Trauma, 600 block Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:10 p.m.
• Structure fire, 600 block 13th Street, 11:07 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Structure fire, 657 W. 13th Street, lot 2, 11:04 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 12:21 a.m.
• Medical, Taylor Avenue, 1:03 a.m.
• Medical, Murphy Gulch Road, 6:42 a.m.
• Medical, Pheasant Drive, 7:03 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 5:00 p.m.
• Medical, Dayton Street, Dayton, 7:28 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street,7:37 p.m.
• Medical, Berry Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Standby, Parker Avenue, 11:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
No calls reported.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Records only, Lane Lane, 3:23 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 7:49 a.m.
• Fraud, Big Goose Road, 10:14 a.m.
• Fraud, Moore Lane, 2:53 p.m.
• Runaway, Lane Lane, 4:31 p.m.
• Structure fire, West 13th Street, 11:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Bernard Richard Billman, 71, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Delrae Dawn King, 29, Lame Deer, Montana, unlawful contact, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 0
