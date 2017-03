Reports — March 30, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Smoke investigation, 200 block West Burkitt Street, 4:53 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 8:10 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 5:51 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• DWUI, Interstate 90, mile marker 27, 2:19 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, East Fifth Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Shooting guns, Buffalo Run Drive, Banner, 3:46 p.m.

• Civil standby, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7:04 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Tongue Canyon Road, mile marker 5, Dayton, 8:09 p.m.

• Warrant service, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.9, Story, 8:55 p.m.

• Traffic enforce, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.9, Story, 9:32 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, West 15th Street, 9:48 p.m.

ARRESTS

Wednesday

• Aaron Ward Brown, 38, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Edmon Blake Dixon, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Austin William Bevers, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2