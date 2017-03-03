Reports — March 3, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Bender Lane, 5:18 a.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block West Brundage Street, 2:32 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Steffen Court, 9:25 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Bender Lane, 5:15 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:20 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 2:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Trauma, Lewis Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Medical, Steffen Court, 9:25 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:34 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 8:01 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:20 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East College Avenue, 9:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Carrington Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, King Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Threats cold, North Main Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sparrow Hawk Road, 1:19 p.m.

• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:00 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Park Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 4:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 6:13 p.m.

• Theft of service, North Main Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Medical, Steffen Court, 9:23 p.m.

• Drug other, Broadway Street, 10:46 p.m.

• Animal found, Kittering Road, 11:10 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Theft cold, Main Street, Big Horn, 11:30 a.m.

• Family dispute, Knode Road, 9:31 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Jessica Dawn WallowingBull, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Bernard Richard Billman, 71, Sheridan, theft of services, circuit court, disorderly conduct, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 6