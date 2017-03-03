WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — March 3, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Bender Lane, 5:18 a.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block West Brundage Street, 2:32 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Steffen Court, 9:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, Bender Lane, 5:15 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 11:20 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 2:23 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Trauma, Lewis Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Medical, Steffen Court, 9:25 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:34 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East College Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Carrington Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, King Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Threats cold, North Main Street, 11:59 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sparrow Hawk Road, 1:19 p.m.
• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:00 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Park Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 4:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Theft of service, North Main Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Medical, Steffen Court, 9:23 p.m.
• Drug other, Broadway Street, 10:46 p.m.
• Animal found, Kittering Road, 11:10 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Theft cold, Main Street, Big Horn, 11:30 a.m.
• Family dispute, Knode Road, 9:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jessica Dawn WallowingBull, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Bernard Richard Billman, 71, Sheridan, theft of services, circuit court, disorderly conduct, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 6
