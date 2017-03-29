Reports — March 29, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 31, 8:14 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 14 Lane Lane, 8:26 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, East Second Street, 8:00 a.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 31, 8:14 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:09 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road,3:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Tiffany L. Drew, Sheridan; Julieanna Lovejoy Drew, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Jada D. Schaffer, Sheridan; Malcolm Schaffer, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 3:43 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 5:51 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 a.m.

• Dog at large, Yonkee Avenue, 8:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 9:55 a.m.

• Runaway, Lewis Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 10:47 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Paintbrush Drive, 11:44 a.m.

• Violation restraining order, North Heights Road, 11:56 a.m.

• Drugs possession, North Heights Drive, 1:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Civil standby, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

• Harassment, Warren Avenue, 4:42 p.m.

• Trespass progress, York Circle, 5:04 p.m.

• Dog at large, Seventh Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Fourth Avenue East, 6:27 p.m.

• Public intoxication, East Fifth Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Domestic, Dana Avenue, 6:55 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 9:52 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Burglary cold, East Seymour Street, 6:50 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 31, 8:13 a.m.

• Tampering with mail, Canyon View Drive, 1:38 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

• Damaged property, Willow Street, Big Horn, 2:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, Decker Road, 3:30 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Fort Road, 5:20 p.m.

• Search and rescue, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:08 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Taran Michael Schlegel, 23, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation x2, district court, arrested by SPD

• David Earl Edwards, 68, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Eric Brian Pitman, 37, Hot Springs, South Dakota, DWUI, speeding, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Angelo Isaac Monroe, 25, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 5