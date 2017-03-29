WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — March 29, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 31, 8:14 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 14 Lane Lane, 8:26 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, East Second Street, 8:00 a.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 31, 8:14 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 11:09 a.m.
• Medical, Smith Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road,3:08 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• Admissions — Tiffany L. Drew, Sheridan; Julieanna Lovejoy Drew, Sheridan
• Dismissals — Jada D. Schaffer, Sheridan; Malcolm Schaffer, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 3:43 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 5:51 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
• Dog at large, Yonkee Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 9:55 a.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 10:47 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Paintbrush Drive, 11:44 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, North Heights Road, 11:56 a.m.
• Drugs possession, North Heights Drive, 1:04 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Civil standby, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Harassment, Warren Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
• Trespass progress, York Circle, 5:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Seventh Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Fourth Avenue East, 6:27 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Fifth Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Domestic, Dana Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Burglary cold, East Seymour Street, 6:50 a.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 31, 8:13 a.m.
• Tampering with mail, Canyon View Drive, 1:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Damaged property, Willow Street, Big Horn, 2:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, Decker Road, 3:30 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, Fort Road, 5:20 p.m.
• Search and rescue, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Taran Michael Schlegel, 23, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation x2, district court, arrested by SPD
• David Earl Edwards, 68, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Eric Brian Pitman, 37, Hot Springs, South Dakota, DWUI, speeding, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Angelo Isaac Monroe, 25, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 5
