Reports — March 28, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Malicious destruction, Illinois Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Place, 1:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Drugs other, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Battery cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Avon Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Animal found, Sumner Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Hit and run, Mydland Road, 6:12 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Animal found, Avoca Place, 7:49 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Road hazard, Highway 335, mile marker 5, 12:35 a.m.

• Damaged property, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 10:40 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Swaim Road, 1:19 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Hidden Hills Road, 2:22 p.m.

• Animal incident, Quail Lane, 5:05 p.m.

• Theft cold, Hidden Hills Road, 9:07 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Mark Daniel Peterson, 33, Winchester, Massachusetts, compulsory auto insurance, possession of controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 9