WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — March 28, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Malicious destruction, Illinois Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Place, 1:28 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
• Drugs other, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Battery cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Avon Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Animal found, Sumner Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Hit and run, Mydland Road, 6:12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Animal found, Avoca Place, 7:49 p.m.
• Drugs possession, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Road hazard, Highway 335, mile marker 5, 12:35 a.m.
• Damaged property, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 10:40 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Swaim Road, 1:19 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Hidden Hills Road, 2:22 p.m.
• Animal incident, Quail Lane, 5:05 p.m.
• Theft cold, Hidden Hills Road, 9:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Mark Daniel Peterson, 33, Winchester, Massachusetts, compulsory auto insurance, possession of controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 9
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- USFS seeks input on trail maintenance priorities - March 28, 2017
- Beloved ‘Frog and Toad’ coming to the WYO Theater - March 28, 2017
- Church to offer ‘Christ in the Passover’ presentation - March 28, 2017