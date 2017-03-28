WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — March 28, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Malicious destruction, Illinois Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Place, 1:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Drugs other, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Battery cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Avon Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Animal found, Sumner Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Hit and run, Mydland Road, 6:12 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Animal found, Avoca Place, 7:49 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Road hazard, Highway 335, mile marker 5, 12:35 a.m.

• Damaged property, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 10:40 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Swaim Road, 1:19 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Hidden Hills Road, 2:22 p.m.

• Animal incident, Quail Lane, 5:05 p.m.

• Theft cold, Hidden Hills Road, 9:07 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Mark Daniel Peterson, 33, Winchester, Massachusetts, compulsory auto insurance, possession of controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 9

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..