Reports — March 27, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Monte Vista Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 8:50 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 500 block East Eighth Street, 8:01 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

Sunday

• Motor vehicle accident, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:09 p.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block West Nebraska Street, 7:14 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 14 Lane Lane, 7:17 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5 p.m.

• Trauma, Monte Vista Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:25 p.m.

• Standby, North Jefferson Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Medical, Jolovich Drive, 8:46 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Holly Ponds Drive, 4:38 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5:15 a.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Medical, East Birch Street, 9:49 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 a.m.

• Medical, West Heald Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:47 p.m.

• Medical, Pompe Creek Road 5:30 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:51 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:39 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 6:52 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Nebraska Street, 7:13 p.m.

• Trauma, Mydland Road, 8:15 p.m.

• Medical, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 8:31 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Lavonne Christine Heaphy, Sheridan; Irelynn Ann Heaphy, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 1:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 3 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 3:21 a.m.

• Illegal parking, South Main Street, 4:21 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 4:53 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 8:43 a.m.

• Fraud, Omarr Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Theft cold, Grinnell Plaza, 10:40 a.m.

• Animal dead, B Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Dunnuck Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 12:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 1:23 p.m.

• K9 request, Highway 339, 2:01 p.m.

• DUS, Wyoming Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Fight, West Fifth Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 3:51 p.m.

• 911 misdial, East Brundage Lane, 4:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 4:48 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 6:28 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 6:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Fifth Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 8:41 p.m.

• DUI, Gould Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 10:36 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, North Main Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Burglary auto, West Works Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Highway 335, 2:13 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 2:51 a.m.

• DUI (citizen report), West Fifth Street, 3:15 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 5:41 a.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Accident, 11th Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Found property, North Linden Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Court violation, North Gould Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Animal found, Pioneer Road, 11:44 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Accident, Omarr Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Meridian Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Accident, Sibley Circle, 4:55 p.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Threat, Victoria Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 8:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 10:13 p.m.

• DUI, West Mandel Street, 11 p.m.

• Runaway, Marion Street, 11:08 p.m.

Sunday

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 2:41 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Emerson Street, 3:30 a.m.

• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:42 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Herbert Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Domestic, West 10th Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Simple assault, West Sixth Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Barking dog, Frank Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 3:23 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Sheridan Avenue, 3:29 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Burkitt Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Found property, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Found property, Mydland Road, 4:12 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Removal of subject, West 11th Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Medical, West Nebraska Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 7:46 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Dana Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 8:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 8:54 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 9:26 p.m.

• Indecent exposure, Alger Avenue, 9:35 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:32 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Civil dispute, Woodland Park Road, 11:17 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, East Brundage Lane, 4:44 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 6:24 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 8:58 p.m.

• Domestic, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 11;02 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, State Highway 335, mile marker 0.1, 2:56 a.m.

• Animal incident, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 7:14 a.m.

• Simple assault, Lane Lane, 9:39 a.m.

• Battery cold, Lane Lane, 7:56 p.m.

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 11:38 p.m.

Sunday

• Accident, Wildcat Road, 11:41 a.m.

• Found property, West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.

• DUS, Highway 14 West, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 8:03 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, mile marker 6.5, Dayton, 11:24 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Malcolm Havens, 34, Wheatridge, Colorado, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by WHP

• Peggy Ellen Miller, 61, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Theodore James Plotts, 57, Ranchester, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jack Charles Larriviere, 40, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Alexander Lee Williams, 26, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Amy Ann Hurtado, 37, Fruita, Colorado, conspiracy, check fraud, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 63

Female Inmate Count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 64