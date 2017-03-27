WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — March 27, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Monte Vista Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 8:50 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 500 block East Eighth Street, 8:01 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

Sunday

• Motor vehicle accident, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:09 p.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block West Nebraska Street, 7:14 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 14 Lane Lane, 7:17 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5 p.m.

• Trauma, Monte Vista Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:25 p.m.

• Standby, North Jefferson Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Medical, Jolovich Drive, 8:46 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Holly Ponds Drive, 4:38 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5:15 a.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Medical, East Birch Street, 9:49 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 a.m.

• Medical, West Heald Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:47 p.m.

• Medical, Pompe Creek Road 5:30 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:51 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:39 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 6:52 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Nebraska Street, 7:13 p.m.

• Trauma, Mydland Road, 8:15 p.m.

• Medical, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 8:31 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:58 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Lavonne Christine Heaphy, Sheridan; Irelynn Ann Heaphy, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 1:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 3 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 3:21 a.m.

• Illegal parking, South Main Street, 4:21 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 4:53 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 8:43 a.m.

• Fraud, Omarr Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Theft cold, Grinnell Plaza, 10:40 a.m.

• Animal dead, B Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Dunnuck Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 12:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 1:23 p.m.

• K9 request, Highway 339, 2:01 p.m.

• DUS, Wyoming Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Fight, West Fifth Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 3:51 p.m.

• 911 misdial, East Brundage Lane, 4:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 4:48 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 6:28 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 6:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Fifth Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 8:41 p.m.

• DUI, Gould Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 10:36 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, North Main Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Burglary auto, West Works Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Highway 335, 2:13 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 2:51 a.m.

• DUI (citizen report), West Fifth Street, 3:15 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 5:41 a.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Accident, 11th Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Found property, North Linden Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Court violation, North Gould Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Animal found, Pioneer Road, 11:44 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Accident, Omarr Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Meridian Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Accident, Sibley Circle, 4:55 p.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Threat, Victoria Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 8:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 10:13 p.m.

• DUI, West Mandel Street, 11 p.m.

• Runaway, Marion Street, 11:08 p.m.

Sunday

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 2:41 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Emerson Street, 3:30 a.m.

• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:42 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Herbert Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Domestic, West 10th Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Simple assault, West Sixth Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Barking dog, Frank Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 3:23 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Sheridan Avenue, 3:29 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Burkitt Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Found property, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Found property, Mydland Road, 4:12 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Removal of subject, West 11th Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Medical, West Nebraska Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 7:46 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Dana Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 8:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 8:54 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 9:26 p.m.

• Indecent exposure, Alger Avenue, 9:35 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:32 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Civil dispute, Woodland Park Road, 11:17 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, East Brundage Lane, 4:44 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 6:24 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 8:58 p.m.

• Domestic, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 11;02 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, State Highway 335, mile marker 0.1, 2:56 a.m.

• Animal incident, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 7:14 a.m.

• Simple assault, Lane Lane, 9:39 a.m.

• Battery cold, Lane Lane, 7:56 p.m.

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 11:38 p.m.

Sunday

• Accident, Wildcat Road, 11:41 a.m.

• Found property, West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.

• DUS, Highway 14 West, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 8:03 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, mile marker 6.5, Dayton, 11:24 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Malcolm Havens, 34, Wheatridge, Colorado, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by WHP

• Peggy Ellen Miller, 61, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Theodore James Plotts, 57, Ranchester, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jack Charles Larriviere, 40, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Alexander Lee Williams, 26, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Amy Ann Hurtado, 37, Fruita, Colorado, conspiracy, check fraud, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 63

Female Inmate Count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 64

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..