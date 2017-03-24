WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — March 24, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 7:32 a.m.
• Activated alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:05 a.m.
• Activated alarm, 50 block West Seymour Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Electrical problem, 2000 block Quail Court, 9:58 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, Mydland Road, 7:29 a.m.
• Trauma, Falcon Ridge Road, 9:34 a.m.
• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Medical, Warren Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Trauma, Thomas Drive, 2:22 p.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Medical, Gillette Street, 7:00 p.m.
• Medical, West 13th Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• Admissions — Lavonne Christine Heaphy, Sheridan; Irelynn Ann Heaphy, Sheridan
• Dismissals — Thomas Michael Buckingham, Buffalo; Kelly J. Buckingham, Buffalo
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Removal of subject, Spaulding Street, 1:33 a.m.
• DUI (citizen report), East Brundage Lane, 2:32 a.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Medical, Falcon Ridge Court, 9:33 a.m.
• Theft cold, Park Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 10:04 a.m.
• K9 public relations, Long Drive, 10:23 a.m.
• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Medical, Thomas Drive, 2:21 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Heights Lane, 4:53 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park, 6:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Carrington Street, 7:11 p.m.
• DUS, Main Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Jefferson street, 7:37 p.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• DUI, Beaver Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Jefferson Street, 10:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Hit and run, US 14 West, Ranchester, 7:59 a.m.
• Accident, US 14 West, Ranchester, 8:53 a.m.
• Accident, Wolf Creek Road and River Road, Ranchester, 4 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Thatcher Curtis Braley, 46, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Mary Anne Cureton, 52, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 4
