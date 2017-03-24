WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — March 24, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 7:32 a.m.

• Activated alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:05 a.m.

• Activated alarm, 50 block West Seymour Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Electrical problem, 2000 block Quail Court, 9:58 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Mydland Road, 7:29 a.m.

• Trauma, Falcon Ridge Road, 9:34 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 9:43 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Medical, Warren Avenue, 2:14 p.m.

• Trauma, Thomas Drive, 2:22 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 4:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Medical, Gillette Street, 7:00 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:22 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Admissions — Lavonne Christine Heaphy, Sheridan; Irelynn Ann Heaphy, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Thomas Michael Buckingham, Buffalo; Kelly J. Buckingham, Buffalo

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Removal of subject, Spaulding Street, 1:33 a.m.

• DUI (citizen report), East Brundage Lane, 2:32 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Court, 9:33 a.m.

• Theft cold, Park Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 10:04 a.m.

• K9 public relations, Long Drive, 10:23 a.m.

• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Medical, Thomas Drive, 2:21 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:57 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Heights Lane, 4:53 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park, 6:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Carrington Street, 7:11 p.m.

• DUS, Main Street, 7:29 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Jefferson street, 7:37 p.m.

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 8:10 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• DUI, Beaver Street, 9:15 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Jefferson Street, 10:16 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Hit and run, US 14 West, Ranchester, 7:59 a.m.

• Accident, US 14 West, Ranchester, 8:53 a.m.

• Accident, Wolf Creek Road and River Road, Ranchester, 4 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Thatcher Curtis Braley, 46, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Mary Anne Cureton, 52, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

