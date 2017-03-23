WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — March 23, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Gas leak, 1700 block Martin Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, West Fifth Street and Clarendon Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Medical assist, 100 block Buffalo Creek Road, 7:39 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, Buffalo Creek Road, 7:39 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:23 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street and Clarendon Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:23 p.m.

• Trauma, East Fifth Street and Saberton Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

• Trauma, East Fifth Street and Saberton Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Autumn R. McHenry, Sheridan; Ryan McHenry, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:32 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Avenue, 7:54 a.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 8:09 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 8:46 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:48 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Dog bite, West Seventh Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Missing person, North Gould Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Tschirgi Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Beaver Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Welfare check, Frank Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Blue Sky Court, 2:50 p.m.

• Theft cold, Lookout Point Drive, 3:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Connor Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Hit and run, Lewis Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Fraud, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 5:49 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street and Clarendon Avenue, 6:09 p.m.

• Missing person, Gage Place, 7:56 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Highway 87, 8:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, East Eighth Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Hit and run, Clarendon Avenue, 10:48 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, Adair Avenue, 10:51 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Mental subject, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 6:58 a.m.

• Accident, Highway 87, mile marker 37, Banner, 7:45 a.m.

• Warrant service, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 5:29 p.m.

• Found property, Ponderosa Drive, mile marker 0.01, Banner, 7:59 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 9:34 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Gregory Jerome Medicinehorse, 32, Sheridan, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kristina Marie Hernandez, 35, Ranchester, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Samantha Marie Smith-Hirsch, 21, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

