Reports — March 22, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block North Broadway Street, 12:05 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:37 p.m.

• Police department assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, West Sixth Street, 5:26 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 6:20 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:21 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 3:16 p.m.

• Medical, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 9, 3:57 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Thomas Michael Buckingham, Buffalo; Kelly J. Buckingham, Buffalo

• No dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Drug other, Gould Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 1:27 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 1:47 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Quail Court, 7:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:25 a.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 7:55 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• Harassment, North Custer Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:53 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Removal of subject, West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 2:20 p.m.

• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Burkitt Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Eighth Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avon Street, 7:28 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Drug activity, Peno Road, 7:53 a.m.

• Theft cold, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:17 a.m.

• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 11:22 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lodore Avenue, Story, 2:08 p.m.

• Identity theft, Wildcat Road, 3:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 6:32 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Glen Paul Nodolf, 55, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James Oren Shreeve, 41, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tara Anne Covolo, 38, Laurel, Montana, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

