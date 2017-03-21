Reports — March 21, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Second West Parkway, 4:41 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 Saberton Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:00 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.

• Various use permit, Big Horn Avenue, 6:16 a.m.

• Lost property, Broadway Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Lost property, Delphi Avenue, 7:28 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Sumner Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Illegal parking, South Main Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Mental subject, Smith Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 1:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Animal incident, Taylor Avenue, 3:07 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Second Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Buffalo, Wyoming, 4:54 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Burkitt Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, State Highway 335, mile marker 3, 12:01 a.m.

• Littering, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 20, 1:17 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 10:06 a.m.

• Lost property, Story Area, 4:20 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Foothill Drive, 4:50 p.m.

• Open door, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:32 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Devin Joseph Albitre, 22, Ranchester, DWUS, possession of controlled substance (powder or crystal), contempt of court bench warrant, shoplifting, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 8