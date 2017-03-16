Reports — March 16, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block East Fifth Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Fuel spill, 50 block East Brundage Street, 12:09 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:05 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 8:35 a.m.

• Medical, North Brooks Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:27 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Heald Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:28 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 6:44 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Burkitt Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Cat trap, East Seventh Street, 11:28 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Linden Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 11:58 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Hazardous material, East Brundage Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, Main Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Animal found, Lewis Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Battery, Lewis Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 10:16 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Terra Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Open Door, Main Street, Dayton, 1:10 a.m.

• 911 hang up, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:30 a.m.

• Assist agency, Allen Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:15 p.m.

• Fraud, Piper Road, 5:52 p.m.

• Accident, Powder Horn Road, 7:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:26 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Wildcat Road, 9:24 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Vanessa Raye Lawrence, 20, Basin, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael Robert Lindberg, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Caitlin Linde, 27, Sheridan, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin Lee Lyman, 47, Fresno, California, receive/conceal/dispose property, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tracy Lynn McDonnell, 44, Fresno, California, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 6