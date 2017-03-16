WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — March 16, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block East Fifth Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Fuel spill, 50 block East Brundage Street, 12:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 8:35 a.m.
• Medical, North Brooks Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:19 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Heald Street, 1:06 a.m.
• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:28 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 6:44 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Burkitt Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Cat trap, East Seventh Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Linden Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 11:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
• Hazardous material, East Brundage Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, Main Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Animal found, Lewis Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Battery, Lewis Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 10:16 p.m.
• K-9 sniff, Terra Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Open Door, Main Street, Dayton, 1:10 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:30 a.m.
• Assist agency, Allen Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:15 p.m.
• Fraud, Piper Road, 5:52 p.m.
• Accident, Powder Horn Road, 7:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:26 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Wildcat Road, 9:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Vanessa Raye Lawrence, 20, Basin, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Michael Robert Lindberg, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Caitlin Linde, 27, Sheridan, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Justin Lee Lyman, 47, Fresno, California, receive/conceal/dispose property, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tracy Lynn McDonnell, 44, Fresno, California, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 19
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 6
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Wyatt, Stevenson to wed in September - March 16, 2017
- Accelerators, venture funding, growth themes for next e2e program - March 16, 2017
- Council of Social Agencies seeks nominees - March 16, 2017