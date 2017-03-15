Reports — March 15, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Animal rescue, 1300 block Hill Pond Drive, 2:45 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 6:54 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 300 N. Custer St., 7:15 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 3:48 a.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 9:50 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 9:53 a.m.

• Welfare check, Park Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 a.m.

• Animal dead, South Thurmond Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Death investigation, West 16th Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 12:00 p.m.

• Accident, Smith Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Found property, East Alger Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 1:44 p.m.

• Fraud, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 2:15 p.m.

• Assist agency, DeSmet Avenue, 2:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 3:03 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Riverside Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Animal incident, Hill Pond Drive, 3:25 p.m.

• Fraud, Hillcrest Drive, 5:17 p.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 7:52 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 8:01 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, West 12th Street, 8:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 8:29 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Brooks Street, 10:14 p.m.

• Drugs possession, North Gould Street, 11:35 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Welfare check, US Highway 14, 9:47 a.m.

• Records only, US Highway 14, 10:33 a.m.

• Fraud, Decker Road, 10:41 a.m.

• Citizen dispute, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• David Perez Chavarria, 50, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Andrew John Todd, 25, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2