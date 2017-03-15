WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — March 15, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Animal rescue, 1300 block Hill Pond Drive, 2:45 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 6:54 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 300 N. Custer St., 7:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
Tuesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 3:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 9:50 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Animal dead, South Thurmond Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Death investigation, West 16th Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 12:00 p.m.
• Accident, Smith Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Found property, East Alger Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 1:44 p.m.
• Fraud, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 2:15 p.m.
• Assist agency, DeSmet Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Riverside Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Animal incident, Hill Pond Drive, 3:25 p.m.
• Fraud, Hillcrest Drive, 5:17 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 7:52 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 8:01 p.m.
• K-9 sniff, West 12th Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 8:29 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Brooks Street, 10:14 p.m.
• Drugs possession, North Gould Street, 11:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Welfare check, US Highway 14, 9:47 a.m.
• Records only, US Highway 14, 10:33 a.m.
• Fraud, Decker Road, 10:41 a.m.
• Citizen dispute, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Tuesday
Tuesday
• David Perez Chavarria, 50, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Andrew John Todd, 25, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 62
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2
