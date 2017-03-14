WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — March 14, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:29 a.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 11:20 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block West Fifth Street, 8:32 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block Airport Road, 8:15 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 5:40 a.m.

• K9 public relations, Long Drive, 8 a.m.

• Threats cold, North Jefferson Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Child endangerment, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:10 a.m.

• K9 public relations, Long Drive, 11:11 a.m.

• Traffic control, North Main Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, Lewis Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Battery, Emerson Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Wyoming Avenue, 1:36 p.m.

• Threats cold, Delphi Avenue, 2:27 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Griffith Avenue, 3:13 p.m.

• Accident, Scott Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Found property, Fourth Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.

• Court violation, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, Lewis Street, 7:55 p.m.

• DUI, Fifth Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 9 p.m.

• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 10:24 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assist agency, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 11:19 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:15 p.m.

• Traffic enforcement, Little Goose Canyon Road, mile marker 2.7, Story, 5:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Ryan Kyle Bressler, 33, Casper, DWUS, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, probation violation/revocation x 2, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan Lee Schmidt, 23, Casper, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, theft of services, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Luke Adam Corlis, 34, Sheridan, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cory Duane Campbell, 45, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..