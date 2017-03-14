Reports — March 14, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:29 a.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 11:20 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block West Fifth Street, 8:32 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block Airport Road, 8:15 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 5:40 a.m.

• K9 public relations, Long Drive, 8 a.m.

• Threats cold, North Jefferson Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Child endangerment, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:10 a.m.

• K9 public relations, Long Drive, 11:11 a.m.

• Traffic control, North Main Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, Lewis Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Battery, Emerson Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Wyoming Avenue, 1:36 p.m.

• Threats cold, Delphi Avenue, 2:27 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Griffith Avenue, 3:13 p.m.

• Accident, Scott Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Found property, Fourth Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.

• Court violation, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, Lewis Street, 7:55 p.m.

• DUI, Fifth Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 9 p.m.

• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 10:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assist agency, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 11:19 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:15 p.m.

• Traffic enforcement, Little Goose Canyon Road, mile marker 2.7, Story, 5:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Ryan Kyle Bressler, 33, Casper, DWUS, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, probation violation/revocation x 2, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan Lee Schmidt, 23, Casper, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, theft of services, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Luke Adam Corlis, 34, Sheridan, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cory Duane Campbell, 45, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 7