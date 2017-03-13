WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — March 13, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Sugarland Drive, 11:32 a.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1000 block South Thurmond Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident/RMA assist, Burkitt Street and Griffith Avenue, 12:18 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Esther Lane, 1:08 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block North Main Street, 5:44 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block West 10th Street, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 900 block Gladstone Street, 10:58 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 11:30 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 6:01 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Lora Drive, 12:30 a.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Medical, Shirley Cove, 10:11 a.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond, 10:15 a.m.

• Trauma, West Burkitt Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Medical, Esther Lane, 1:05 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 2:46 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 5:39 p.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 11:37 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 2:03 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 3:57 p.m.

• Medical, Town House Place, 5:08 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 6:02 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 7:00 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 8:53 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Regina K. Francis, Sheridan; baby boy Francis, Sheridan

Saturday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• K-9 sniff, Terra Avenue, 1:36 a.m.

• Noise complaint, De Smet Avenue, 5:13 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Solutions Way, 5:29 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 7:38 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Victoria Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Tschirgi Street, 10:00 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Whitney Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Brooks Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Brooks Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 11 a.m.

• K-9 request, Allen Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Assist agency, Allen Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Gladstone Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Fraud, West 11th Street, 12:42 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Lewis Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 3:48 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Third Street, 4 p.m.

• DUI (citizen assist), North Gould Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Eighth Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 7:50 p.m.

• Dispute all other, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Sibley Circle, 9:06 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 9:13 p.m.

• Reckless driver, South Tschirgi Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 9:54 p.m.

• Harassment, Delphi Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:46 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:02 p.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 11:24 p.m.

• Drug other, Sibley Circle, 11:44 p.m.

Saturday

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 4:23 a.m.

• Animal found, Pheasant Place, 5:28 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 8:56 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 9:31 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Burkitt Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Clarendon Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Pond View Court, 1:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Dog bite, Wyoming Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:40 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ridge Road, 6:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 7:43 p.m.

• Harassment, Edwards Drive, 7:52 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Steffen Court, 9:20 p.m.

• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 11:27 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:23 a.m.

• Barking dog, Burrows Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 9:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:59 a.m.

• K-9 request, Westview Drive, 11:26 a.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 3:08 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fourth Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 3:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, Papago Drive, 4:31 p.m.

• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Drug other, Long Drive, 6:20 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Brooks Street, 6:39 p.m.

• DUI, East Burrows Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Dispute all other, North Custer Street, 9:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 10:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:26 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Fraud, Ash Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Fort Road, 10:02 p.m.

Saturday

• Traffic complaint, Keystone Road, mile marker 3.5, Ranchester, 5:32 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West and River Road, Dayton, 7:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 15th Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Assist agency, Wetlands Drive, 4:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Ranchester, 7:07 p.m.

• Records only, Fort Road, 8:42 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Jamie Michelle Verley, 26, Sheridan, manufacturing/deliver methamphetamine, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by DCI

• Jacob Allen Grimes, 21, Sheridan, no valid driver’s license, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tina Marie Sprague, 55, Sheridan, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kerry Doyle Mikkelson, 64, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Monte Ray Johnson, 54, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Michael Pappas, 66, Los Angeles, California, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Corrine Ranae Kennedy, 54, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Adam E. Barber, 20, Sheridan, DWUI, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Robert Dale Morrill, 63, Sheridan, failure to maintain lane of travel, unsafe backing, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 64

Female Inmate Count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 15

Number of releases for the weekend: 11

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66

