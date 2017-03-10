WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — March 10, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Carrington Street, 9:39 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 14 Lane Lane, 8 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, Carrington Street, 9:17 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Medical, West Eighth Street, 7:24 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Fight, Main Street, 1:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 a.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 8 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Seymour Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 10:40 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 10:41 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Broadway Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:56 a.m.

• Drug activity, Sugarland Drive, 11:59 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:49 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Fourth Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Elder abuse, North Gould Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 2:27 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Animal found, Brundage Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Loucks Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Accident, West Burkitt Street, 6:29 p.m.

• DUS, West Colorado Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 8:10 p.m.

• Family dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 9:16 p.m.

• DUS, West Loucks Street, 10:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 11:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

Thursday

• Domestic, Avoca Place, 12:13 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:21 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:44 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 6:25 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:58 a.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 8:24 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 8:47 a.m.

• Animal incident, Dana Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Works Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Fifth Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Fraud, Marion Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Drug activity, Avon Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, King Street, 6:46 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 8:01 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 9:56 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Civil dispute, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:26 p.m.

• Threat, Fort Road, 6:15 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Justin Dwight Schaff, 19, Sheridan, battery, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Crystal Dawn Miller, 26, Sheridan, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by DCI

• Sue Ann Bigleggins, 29, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, theft of services, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..