Reports — March 10, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Carrington Street, 9:39 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 14 Lane Lane, 8 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, Carrington Street, 9:17 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Medical, West Eighth Street, 7:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Fight, Main Street, 1:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 a.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 8 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Seymour Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 10:40 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 10:41 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Broadway Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:56 a.m.

• Drug activity, Sugarland Drive, 11:59 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:49 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Fourth Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Elder abuse, North Gould Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 2:27 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Animal found, Brundage Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Loucks Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Accident, West Burkitt Street, 6:29 p.m.

• DUS, West Colorado Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 8:10 p.m.

• Family dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 9:16 p.m.

• DUS, West Loucks Street, 10:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 11:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

Thursday

• Domestic, Avoca Place, 12:13 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:21 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:44 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 6:25 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:58 a.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 8:24 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 8:47 a.m.

• Animal incident, Dana Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Works Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Fifth Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Fraud, Marion Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Drug activity, Avon Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, King Street, 6:46 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 8:01 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 9:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Civil dispute, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:26 p.m.

• Threat, Fort Road, 6:15 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Justin Dwight Schaff, 19, Sheridan, battery, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Crystal Dawn Miller, 26, Sheridan, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by DCI

• Sue Ann Bigleggins, 29, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, theft of services, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 2