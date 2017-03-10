WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — March 10, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Carrington Street, 9:39 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 14 Lane Lane, 8 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, Carrington Street, 9:17 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Medical, West Eighth Street, 7:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Fight, Main Street, 1:20 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 8 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Seymour Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 10:40 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 10:41 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Broadway Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:56 a.m.
• Drug activity, Sugarland Drive, 11:59 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:49 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Fourth Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Elder abuse, North Gould Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 2:27 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Animal found, Brundage Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, Loucks Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Accident, West Burkitt Street, 6:29 p.m.
• DUS, West Colorado Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
• DUS, West Loucks Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
Thursday
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 12:13 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:21 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:44 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 6:25 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:58 a.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 8:24 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
• Animal incident, Dana Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Works Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Fifth Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Fraud, Marion Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avon Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, King Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Works Street, 8:01 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 9:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Civil dispute, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:26 p.m.
• Threat, Fort Road, 6:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Justin Dwight Schaff, 19, Sheridan, battery, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Crystal Dawn Miller, 26, Sheridan, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by DCI
• Sue Ann Bigleggins, 29, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, theft of services, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 2
