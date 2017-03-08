WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Mar. 8, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Taylor Avenue, 7:06 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block West Works Street, 4:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Gladstone Street, 11:42 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:39 a.m.

• Accident, Shoshone Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, West Loucks Street, 11:22 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Sheridan Area, 1:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca Court, 1:49 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Accident, Terra Avenue, 3:13 p.m.

• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 3:30 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Strahan Parkway, 4:08 p.m.

• Dog bite, Spaulding Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 5:28 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 5:39 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 10:34 p.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assault with deadly weapon, Fort Road, 8:54 a.m.

• Suicide, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 11, 9:00 a.m.

• Dog violation, East Lane Road, Dayton, 10:25 a.m.

• Damaged property, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 2:31 p.m.

• Agency assist, Strahan Parkway, 4:08 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 9:49 p.m.

• Death investigation, Willow Street, 11:37 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Noland Robert Stephenson, 19, Sheridan, aggravated assault and battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

