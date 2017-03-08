WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Mar. 8, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Taylor Avenue, 7:06 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block West Works Street, 4:55 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Gladstone Street, 11:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
Tuesday
• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:39 a.m.
• Accident, Shoshone Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
• Hazardous condition, West Loucks Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan Area, 1:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Court, 1:49 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
• Accident, Terra Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 3:30 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Strahan Parkway, 4:08 p.m.
• Dog bite, Spaulding Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 5:28 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 5:39 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assault with deadly weapon, Fort Road, 8:54 a.m.
• Suicide, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 11, 9:00 a.m.
• Dog violation, East Lane Road, Dayton, 10:25 a.m.
• Damaged property, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 2:31 p.m.
• Agency assist, Strahan Parkway, 4:08 p.m.
• Runaway, Lane Lane, 9:49 p.m.
• Death investigation, Willow Street, 11:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Tuesday
Tuesday
• Noland Robert Stephenson, 19, Sheridan, aggravated assault and battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 1
