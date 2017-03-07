WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Mar. 7, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Harrison Street, 8:08 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Meridian Street, 5:49 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Woodland Park Road, 7:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Medical, 600 block Wild Cat Road, 3:07 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• Admissions — Coralee J. Palmer, Sheridan; Annika Rose Palmer, Sheridan
• No dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
Monday
• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• K-9 search, Terra Avenue, 6:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Valley Lane, 7:11 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:41 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 8:44 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kroe Lane, 8:46 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Drug other, South Main Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Fraud, Kentucky Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 2:32 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 8:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 9:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, mile marker 85, Dayton, 7:57 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, File Mile Road, Parkman, 10:21 a.m.
• Medical, Wildcat Road, 3:07 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Forth Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Monday
Monday
• Dana Theresa Green, 34, Casper, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jason Thomas Steketee, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 7
