Reports — Mar. 7, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Harrison Street, 8:08 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Meridian Street, 5:49 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1200 block Woodland Park Road, 7:20 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Medical, 600 block Wild Cat Road, 3:07 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admissions — Coralee J. Palmer, Sheridan; Annika Rose Palmer, Sheridan

• No dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• K-9 search, Terra Avenue, 6:21 a.m.

• Dog at large, Valley Lane, 7:11 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 8:44 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kroe Lane, 8:46 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 9:26 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:02 a.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:11 a.m.

• Drug other, South Main Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Fraud, Kentucky Avenue, 11:48 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 12:36 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 2:32 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 7:14 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 8:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 9:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, mile marker 85, Dayton, 7:57 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, File Mile Road, Parkman, 10:21 a.m.

• Medical, Wildcat Road, 3:07 p.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Forth Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:04 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Dana Theresa Green, 34, Casper, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jason Thomas Steketee, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

