Reports — Mar. 6, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:27 p.m.

Saturday

• Controlled burn, 200 block South Custer Street, 6:21 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, Cessna Drive, 5:48 p.m.

Saturday

• Report of structure fire, 200 block South Custer Street, 6:19 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:22 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Medical, US Highway 14, 12:25 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 2:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:35 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, US Highway 14 West, 3:09 a.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Road, 8:54 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Ridge, 12:34 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 1:04 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Standby, South Custer Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Trauma, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:45 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:29 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Medical, Bellevue Avenue, 3:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Lindsay B. Kimble, Sheridan; Alexander Davis Kimble, Sheridan

Saturday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 7:11 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 7:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carrington Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Alarm, Grinnell Plaza, 10:05 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Animal found, Sioux Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 11:54 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Avoca Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Mandel Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Fraud, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Fraud, First West Parkway, 4:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Cedar Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street, 6:02 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:51 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Victoria Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Found property, Eighth Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:17 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 2:22 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:49 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Val Vista Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 8:57 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Idaho Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• Stalking cold, Long Drive, 11:07 a.m.

• DUS, East First Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bryant Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, Park View Court, 1:08 p.m.

• Animal incident, West 10th Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, A Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:21 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 3:18 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Odell Court, 3:34 p.m.

• Skateboarding, North Brooks Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Prescription, North Main Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Sixth Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Structure fire, South Custer Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Fireworks, Smith Street, 7:10 p.m.

• Criminal entry, West Loucks Street, 7:22 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), West Brundage Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Open container, West Fifth Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Fight, Fifth Street, 9:13 p.m.

• K-9 search, East Alger Avenue, 10:55 p.m.

• DUI, West Alger Avenue, 11:57 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 2:50 a.m.

• Damaged property, Laclede Street, 3:04 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:07 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue,10:41 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Sugar View Drive, 11:04 a.m.

• Animal found, Highland Avenue, 12:51 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Jefferson Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Animal dead, North Heights Avenue, 2:37 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Sheridan Area, 3:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ridge Drive, 4:19 p.m.

• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Fourth Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Gould Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Mydland Road, 5:48 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 6:38 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Welfare check, Adair Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Court, 10:04 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suicidal subject, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:23 p.m.

• Warrant service, East 10th Street and North Main Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 1:47 p.m.

• Drugs possession, East 10th Street, 2:28 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 193, mile marker 104, Banner, 2:46 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Lane, Coyote Lane, Hawk Lane, 9:52 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 12:46 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Animal incident, Railway Street, Ranchester, 1:50 p.m.

• Battery, Maxine Place, 3:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 7, 3:19 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 8:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Livestock loose, Bird Farm Road, Big Horn, 8:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 12:48 p.m.

• Found property, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.9, 2:06 p.m.

• Records only, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.9, 2:06 p.m.

• Damaged property, Upper Road, 5:04 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 5:44 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Tonia Lavon Russell, 47, Cheyenne, conspiracy, contempt of court bench warrant x2, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael Andrew Jacobs, 26, Sheridan, possession controlled substance (plant form) x2, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Aaron David Flint, 25, Sheridan, expired registration, compulsory auto insurance, following too close, DWUS, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by WHP

Saturday

• Christopher Pete Carzoli, 55, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Matosapa Richards, 34, Sheridan, criminal entry, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Thomas Chadler Dykhorst, 29, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Preston Raymond Prescher, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Fallon Elizabeth Cross, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 59

Female Inmate Count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12

Number of releases for the weekend: 11

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 64