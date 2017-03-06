WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Mar. 6, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:27 p.m.

Saturday

• Controlled burn, 200 block South Custer Street, 6:21 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, Cessna Drive, 5:48 p.m.

Saturday

• Report of structure fire, 200 block South Custer Street, 6:19 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:22 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Medical, US Highway 14, 12:25 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 2:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:35 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, US Highway 14 West, 3:09 a.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Road, 8:54 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Ridge, 12:34 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 1:04 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Standby, South Custer Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Trauma, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

• Trauma, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:45 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:29 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Medical, Bellevue Avenue, 3:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:54 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Lindsay B. Kimble, Sheridan; Alexander Davis Kimble, Sheridan

Saturday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 7:11 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 7:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carrington Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Alarm, Grinnell Plaza, 10:05 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Animal found, Sioux Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 11:54 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Avoca Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Mandel Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Fraud, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Fraud, First West Parkway, 4:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Cedar Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street, 6:02 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:51 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Victoria Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Found property, Eighth Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:17 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 2:22 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:49 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Val Vista Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 8:57 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Idaho Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• Stalking cold, Long Drive, 11:07 a.m.

• DUS, East First Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bryant Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, Park View Court, 1:08 p.m.

• Animal incident, West 10th Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, A Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:21 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 3:18 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Odell Court, 3:34 p.m.

• Skateboarding, North Brooks Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Prescription, North Main Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Sixth Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Structure fire, South Custer Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Fireworks, Smith Street, 7:10 p.m.

• Criminal entry, West Loucks Street, 7:22 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), West Brundage Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Open container, West Fifth Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Fight, Fifth Street, 9:13 p.m.

• K-9 search, East Alger Avenue, 10:55 p.m.

• DUI, West Alger Avenue, 11:57 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 2:50 a.m.

• Damaged property, Laclede Street, 3:04 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:07 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue,10:41 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Sugar View Drive, 11:04 a.m.

• Animal found, Highland Avenue, 12:51 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Jefferson Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Animal dead, North Heights Avenue, 2:37 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Sheridan Area, 3:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ridge Drive, 4:19 p.m.

• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Fourth Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Gould Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Mydland Road, 5:48 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 6:38 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Welfare check, Adair Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Court, 10:04 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suicidal subject, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:23 p.m.

• Warrant service, East 10th Street and North Main Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 1:47 p.m.

• Drugs possession, East 10th Street, 2:28 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 193, mile marker 104, Banner, 2:46 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Lane, Coyote Lane, Hawk Lane, 9:52 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 12:46 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Animal incident, Railway Street, Ranchester, 1:50 p.m.

• Battery, Maxine Place, 3:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 7, 3:19 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 8:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Livestock loose, Bird Farm Road, Big Horn, 8:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 12:48 p.m.

• Found property, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.9, 2:06 p.m.

• Records only, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.9, 2:06 p.m.

• Damaged property, Upper Road, 5:04 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 5:44 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Tonia Lavon Russell, 47, Cheyenne, conspiracy, contempt of court bench warrant x2, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael Andrew Jacobs, 26, Sheridan, possession controlled substance (plant form) x2, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Aaron David Flint, 25, Sheridan, expired registration, compulsory auto insurance, following too close, DWUS, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by WHP

Saturday

• Christopher Pete Carzoli, 55, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Matosapa Richards, 34, Sheridan, criminal entry, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Thomas Chadler Dykhorst, 29, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Preston Raymond Prescher, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Fallon Elizabeth Cross, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 59

Female Inmate Count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12

Number of releases for the weekend: 11

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 64

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..