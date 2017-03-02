WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Mar. 2, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Garbage can fire, 600 block Burton Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Kurtz Drive, 6:26 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 2:46 a.m.

• Medical, Florence Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

• Trauma, Bowman Avenue, 2:13 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:47 p.m.

• Medical, Kurtz Drive, 6:25 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:30 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:53 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Long Drive, 2:22 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Timberline Drive, 4:19 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 10 a.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 11:23 a.m.

• Animal found, Sunset Lane, 11:30 a.m.

• Theft cold, Frackleton Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Dunnuck Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Main Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 12:33 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 12:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 12:47 a.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Sugar View Drive, 3:15 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Lane, 4:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Accident delayed, East Loucks Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Medical, Kurtz Drive, 6:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 10;11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90, mile marker 23, 2:48 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Sherri View Court, 7:38 a.m.

• Warrant service, Sheridan area, 11:03 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Piper Road, 5:32 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Gregory Allan Lee Jr., 21, Gillette, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Jeremy Antone Ziegler, 35, Casper, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Leland Michael Rinker, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Ivan Thomas Gorzalka, 44, Decker, Montana, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Troy Christopher Thompson, 38, Sheridan, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

