Reports — Mar. 1, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Oil spill, 1100 block Illinois Street, 08:31 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Vehicle accident, Highway 332, mile marker 1, 11:21 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 10:30 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 332, mile marker 25, 11:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Bronwyn C. Barnes, Sheridan; Willow Grace Barnes, Sheridan; Amber N. Lindberg, Sheridan; Lane Adam Lindberg, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Burglary cold, West Ninth Street, 6:27 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 6:29 a.m.

• Hazardous material, Illinois Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 8:53 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 9:07 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Heights Drive, 9:51 a.m.

• Fraud, Sixth Avenue East, 10:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Carlin Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Domestic, South Carrington Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Arlington Boulevard, 12:58 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:09 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Steffen Court, 4:17 p.m.

• Assault in progress, West Fourth Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.

• DUS, Avoca Avenue, 9:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:08 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 3:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Ranchester, 4:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 4:36 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 11:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Amanda Rose Markley, 27, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2