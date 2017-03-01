WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Mar. 1, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Oil spill, 1100 block Illinois Street, 08:31 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Vehicle accident, Highway 332, mile marker 1, 11:21 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 10:30 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 3:02 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Trauma, Avoca Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 332, mile marker 25, 11:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions reported.
• Dismissals — Bronwyn C. Barnes, Sheridan; Willow Grace Barnes, Sheridan; Amber N. Lindberg, Sheridan; Lane Adam Lindberg, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Burglary cold, West Ninth Street, 6:27 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 6:29 a.m.
• Hazardous material, Illinois Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 8:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 9:07 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Heights Drive, 9:51 a.m.
• Fraud, Sixth Avenue East, 10:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Carlin Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Domestic, South Carrington Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Arlington Boulevard, 12:58 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Steffen Court, 4:17 p.m.
• Assault in progress, West Fourth Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.
• DUS, Avoca Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:08 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 3:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ranchester, 4:25 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 4:36 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 2, 11:23 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Amanda Rose Markley, 27, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2
